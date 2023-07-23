"The best is yet to come", "Congrats Griffin! What an epic year" - Surfing world roots for Griffin Colapinto ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

The surfing world is supremely proud of Griffin Colapinto’s qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 24-year-old has become the first American to achieve the career-elevating fate. Moreover, now Colapinto has a year to prepare for the big stage moment and many have already expressed that they will be rooting got the Californian surfer.

Recently, Griffin Colpinto participated in the Corona Open at J-Bay. Initially, he gained the ninth position in the round 16 elimination. Ultimately, he managed to grab the second-world ranking after Brazilian surfer Filipe Toledo.

Looking at his rank and performance, Colapinto has been guaranteed to finish as one of the top two Americans in this season’s World Surf League standings. As a result, he will also be representing the United States in Taephuo next year.

Surfing world celebrating Griffin Colapinto's success (Image via Instagram/Griffin Colapinto)

Sharing his excitement at the wonderful news, Colapinto penned down a heartfelt note sharing his beliefs ahead of the 2024 Olympics on his Instagram page. Moreover, to congratulate the surfer, many people from the surfing world expressed their happiness for him in the comment section.

Surfing photographer Justin Jung congratulated Colapinto:

"Congrats Griffin! What an epic year🔥"

Professional surfer Jacob Szekely encouraged him to aim for the best at the Olympics:

"Hell yeah Griff! Congrats bro! You deserve this! Now go Win Lowers👊"

Janice Aragon, ISA World Champion wrote for him:

"You are such a positive shot in the arm to the sport. Keep believing and reaching those goals. The best is yet to come!✨💙"

Sharing his best wishes for Colapinto, surfer Jack Freestone wrote:

"So good man. You deserve it and the world title xo"

Legendary surfer, Tom Carroll wrote for the young surfer:

"Yessss, congratulations👏👏👏👏👏 So dang stoked for you Griff!!! Here we GO!"

Female surfer Malia Manuel also shared her best wishes:

"Yaaah Griffo!!! The universe has your back! Congrats!! Enjoy the journey- you’re ready"

Hawaiin surfer Coco Ho expressed that she was rooting for him:

"Biggest congrats griff dog!! Stoked 4 u:"

Lastly, Italian surfer Leonardo Firovanti, who will represent Italy at the Olympics also shared his wishes with her competitor:

“Well deserved griff”

Griffin Colapinto shares his philosophy on dealing with different life situations

Surf Ranch Pro Presented by 805 Beer

In his Instagram post, the young surfer thanked everyone who supported him in his journey so far. Furthermore, Colapinto shared a deep philosophy on life and wrote that life always throws the good and the bad times at us. We all have to experience them along with accepting the outcome of those moments.

So we accept the outcome and look at it in the most positive way possible, he expressed that no matter what the situation might be, one should always look for positivity.

Griffin Colapinto ended his note by saying:

“Sometimes it’s not understandable and that’s when we must trust. Everything happens for a reason. Lowers Baby!”

Surfers who have also qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics are, Japan’s Kanoa Igarashi and Shino Matsuda, South Africans Sarah Baum and Jordy Smith, Italy’s Leonardo Fioravante, and Brazil’s Tatiana Weston Webb.