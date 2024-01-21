"A man stands atop while the women smile and applaud": Riley Gaines reacts to transgender golfer winning Florida tournament

Riley Gaines reacted to a transgender golfer, Hailey Davidson, winning a women’s tournament in Florida on January 17. The athlete’s win has elevated her chances to compete further in the LPGA tour. Gaines criticized Davidson’s win pointing out the aspect that did not impress her.

On Wednesday, Hailey Davidson made headlines for her commendable performance in the NXXT Women’s Classic at the Mission Inn Resort and Club. The 30-year-old tasted victory after shooting a one-over-73 and ending the three-round tournament +4. Moreover, according to her celebratory Instagram post, Davidson was called the winner after being 3-shots behind with two holes to go before forcing a playoff following her play on the 18th hole.

However, former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines was not much impressed by the trans golf player’s win. She shared the news on her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and mentioned,

“A man stands atop the podium while the women smile and applaud”

Gaines also added,

“The ultimate patriarchy that the "feminists" fully embrace”

Hailey Davidson's win placed her at the top of the NXXT tour’s leaderboard with a total score of 1320. She was 150 points ahead of the second-placed Maria Bohorquez.

The ongoing golf championship has hosted five tournaments since November. It saw Davidson being placed in the top-2, twice, along with a 7th and 9th place finish in those matches.

The tour is yet to host eight more events that will conclude at the NXXT Tour Championship in Ocala, FL. scheduled on March 25 to 27.

Riley Gaines criticizes Maine’s LD1735 bill

Gaines at House Oversight Committee

Riley Gaines recently criticized Maine’s LD1735 bill which is “An Act to Safeguard Gender-affirming Health Care.” Proposed by Maine’s government officials, the bill supports transgender youth in medical facilities. It would also take the custody of transgender youth between 16 to 18 years and support them even if they are not supported by their parents.

Riley Gaines raised her concerns over the bill separating children from their parents. She highlighted that families will have to face severe consequences due to it.

Therefore, she urged citizens to write emails to the committee members against the bill. Gaines posted a “Draft Mail” on her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle for people to use it. It read,

"DRAFT EMAIL

"Dear Judiciary Committee Members,"

"As a concerned American, I write to urge you to stop the progression and advancement of LD1735, a bill introduced that would permit the state government to separate children from their parents over a social issue. This bill would also mean minors could flee to Maine for irreversible chemical and surgical castration. The passing of this bill would have severe consequences on families, parental rights, and the safeguarding of children. I urge you to vote "ought not to pass" on LD1735. Please advise me of the actions you intend to take with respect to this bill.

Sincerely,

[your name]"