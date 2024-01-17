"Severe consequences on families, parental rights, and the safeguarding of children": Riley Gaines calls for not passing of Maine's LD1735 bill

Riley Gaines reacted to Maine’s LD1735 bill which is “An Act to Safeguard Gender-affirming Health Care.” It has been proposed by the officials of the Maine government to support transgender youth in medical facilities. However, Gaines did not support one of the aspects of the bill.

On Tuesday, the Maine government made headlines for proposing the LD1735 bill. As per the newspaper, it would take the custody of transgender youth between 16 to 18 years. It will also support these teens even if they are not supported by their parents. Moreover, the bill would help them in performing their medical procedure and protect the medical practitioners who practice gender-affirming health care against criminal prosecution by authorities in other states.

Riley Gaines pointed out that the bill possesses the capability to “separate children from parents over a social issue.” She also highlighted the severe consequences that families will have to face. She urged citizens to write emails to the committee members against the bill.

Gaines also penned a draft email and shared it on her X (formerly Twitter) handle for people to use it. The former NCAA swimmer wrote,

"DRAFT EMAIL

Dear Judiciary Committee Members,

As a concerned American, I write to urge you to stop the progression and advancement of LD1735, a bill introduced that would permit the state government to separate children from their parents over a social issue. This bill would also mean minors could flee to Maine for irreversible chemical and surgical castration. The passing of this bill would have severe consequences on families, parental rights, and the safeguarding of children. I urge you to vote "ought not to pass" on LD1735. Please advise me of the actions you intend to take with respect to this bill.

Sincerely,

[your name]"

Expand Tweet

Riley Gaines on headline addressing a transgender woman

Gaines at House Oversight Committee

Riley Gaines recently expressed her opinion on a current legal case involving the trans community. It involved transwoman Ali Miles, also known as Dylan, who sued the City of New York for $22 million.

As per a Fox News report, Miles was subjected to mistreatment while being held in custody at Rikers Island in 2022. She was held in a male prison center despite receiving a specific court order for her placement in a female unit.

Miles claimed that she experienced instances of humiliation and distress during her time in the male prison. As a result, she has now sued The New York City Department of Correction, New York City Health, and Hospitals Corporation.

Reporting the case through its publication, Fox News, Riley Gaines criticized the gender pronouns used for Miles. She expressed that Ali Miles should have been addressed as “him” and not “her” in the headline. Gaines wrote,

"Ah, this must be the patriarchy the left warned us about, right? & @FoxNews, stop using their language. You're only contributing to the delusion we're being asked to participate in. He is a 'him'. Not a 'her'."