"Calling it like she sees it" - Riley Gaines lauds Virginia Lieutenant-Governor for calling transgender woman "Sir"

Riley Gaines recently lauded the Virginia Lieutenant Governor for addressing a transgender Senator as ‘Sir’. Gaines shared the video on her social media and encouraged her followers to have “absolutely more of this”.

On Monday, during a senators’ meeting in Virginia, Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears referred to Senator Danica Roem as ‘sir.’ It happened when the senator was discussing points related to a law with the President of the Virginia Senate.

Roem immediately stormed out of the room following the Lieutenant Governor’s comment. Despite this, Sears continued the proceedings of the senate.

Riley Gaines shared the video on her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and shared her views on the event. She wrote,

"Calling it like she sees it. Absolutely more of this"

Gaines also added a famous quote by novelist George Orwell that read:

"The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”

Riley Gaines had also expressed her remarks in a similar incident in January. Ali Miles, a transgender woman, sued the City of New York for $22 million. She filed the lawsuit for her mistreatment while being held in custody at Rikers Island in 2022.

Miles complained that she was held in a male prison despite the court’s specific order to keep her in a female unit. She complained that she was subjected to ill-treatment and derogatory comments by male guards.

Fox News reported the news by addressing Ali Miles as “her”. However, Riley Gaines believed that the channel should have used “him” to address the transgender woman.

The former NCAA swimmer wrote on her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle in a now-deleted tweet:

“Ah, this must be the patriarchy the left warned us about, right? & @FoxNews, stop using their language. You're only contributing to the delusion we're being asked to participate in. He is a 'him'. Not a 'her'."

Riley Gaines called out US Representative Summer Lee for calling her misogynist

Riley Gaines at the hearing examining Female Athletics And Title IX

In December 2023, Riley Gaines testified before a committee hearing titled 'The Importance of Protecting Female Athletics and Title IX.'

During that hearing, Pennsylvania's Democrat Summer Lee called Gaines a “transphobe”. The latter refused to take the remark and decided to retaliate.

Gaines stated in her speech:

"Inclusion cannot be prioritized over safety and fairness, and ranking member Lee, if my testimony makes me transphobic then I believe your opening monologue makes you a misogynist."

It led Lee to demand charges against Gaines on the grounds of ‘engaging in personalities.’ It is a rule granted to the speaker to prevent personal attacks from an unparliamentary member. However, later on, Lee withdrew her demand.

Gaines shared the video on her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and wrote:

"And I stand by that. As do the records considering her move to strike my words didn't work the way she wanted"

