"Current administration in the White House would call this a threat to democracy" - Riley Gaines reacts to Taiwan's election safeguarding strategy

Riley Gaines recently reacted to Taiwan’s election safeguarding strategy while comparing it with the system in the US. The 23-year-old encouraged the transparency that Taiwan has for its voters by sharing a video of the voting system.

On January 13, a video of Taiwan’s voting procedure surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter). The video showcased its citizens using ballot paper instead of Dominion Voting machines. At the end of the voting procedure, the election committee was seen counting the papers while others stood in the room watching the process.

Impressed by the system, Riley Gaines shared the video on her X (formerly known as Twitter) page and described it as,

“Unconcealed & verifiable”

She also compared it with the US’s voting system,

“Our current administration in the White House would call this a threat to democracy,” Gaines wrote.

Expand Tweet

Riley Gaines has frequently taken a dig at the government for its functions and actions. She recently criticized the Representatives of the Ohio State House who voted against the SAFE and Save Women's Sports Act. It would have refrained medical practitioners from providing gender-affirming care to transgender youth.

Gaines reacted to it by sharing the news on her X handle and wrote,

"Ohioans, remember all those names in red. They've proven they're willing to throw women and children under the bus to appear virtuous," she wrote.

The former swimmer also added,

"Vote them out."

Expand Tweet

Riley Gaines lashed out at government for gender equality message

Riley Gaines at House Oversight Committee

Ahead of Women’s Equality Day in 2023, Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a speech reaffirming that the government would be working towards the expansion of voting rights that would include all Americans.

She stated that the “status of women is the status of democracy.” Harris reckoned that democracy and freedom could never be taken for granted.

Furthermore, she added,

"People are tired and frustrated and at times, sacred. Scared that we risk losing the rights we fought so hard to win. Do we stand or do we fight? This is about the rights of women. This is about the future of our nation."

However, Gaines criticized the speech by reacting on her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle,

"Scared of losing the rights we fought so hard to win" this is satire, right? Bc I know you cant possibly be referencing women when you're actively taking away our rights to privacy, safety, and equal opportunity. Sports, prisons, domestic violence shelters, sororities..."

She also added,

“You're a sell out,” wrote Riley Gaines about Kamala Harris’s speech.