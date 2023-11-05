“He got the shoulder flexibility like dad does” - When Michael Phelps talked about son Boomer’s swimming abilities

In 2018, Michael Phelps mentioned that his elder son Boomer’s swimming abilities were similar to his. Although back then, his son was barely two years old, Phelps had already begun to notice interesting antics in him. He profoundly spoke of how his son might one day question about him not competing.

Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Phelps are parents to three sons- Boomer (7), Beckett (5), and Maverick (4). They gave birth to their first child Bommer on May 5, 2016, a month before their wedding in June.

Nicole with Boomer in 2016 Rio Olympics

After the Baltimore Bullet’s retirement in 2016, the couple gave birth to their second child in February 2018. By this time, Boomer had grown up a little and impressed his father with his swimming abilities.

During an interview with Access Hollywood in 2018, Michael Phelps talked about the experience of being a parent to two sons. While talking about Boomer, he revealed that the elder man was like his “little man.” The father-of-three shared that his eldest son was extremely active in the pool and always wanted to be playing “with a ball or riding around in a car.”

Furthermore, he shared a couple of adorable videos of Boomer in the interview. While showing a clip of Boomer paddling in the pool, Michael Phelps commented,

"I mean as you see there like his kick is absolutely insane," he said.

Another video showed the little one trying to lock his arms backward. Sharing the video, the 38-year-old added,

“There's an updated video where he actually does it. He locks his hands behind his back like I do so he's basically got it down to a tee. So he got the shoulder flexibility like dad does.”

Lastly, Phelps revealed that once Boomer did an impressive butterfly motion swim in the pool and pointed his father to swim. Sharing the anecdote, Phelps said,

“It's probably a matter of time before he says dad when are you gonna swim again and compete again,” said Michael Phelps.

Michael Phelps and Nicole Phelps set to welcome their fourth baby

Red Carpet - 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards - Monaco

Michael Phelps and Nicole Phelps are soon going to become a family of six. The couple first disclosed about their fourth pregnancy in September at the International Swimming Hall of Fame.

Moreover, recently, the former Miss California USA winner also confirmed her pregnancy by sharing a picture of her baby bump on Instagram.

She had shared an album of her family with the swimming legend on their seventh anniversary. The 38-year-old captioned it,

“A memory from Oct 29 over the last 7 years with you @m_phelps00 (I couldn’t find 2019s pic 🤭) Happy Anniversary to my best friend, hubby and partner thru life ❤️ I couldn’t have asked for anyone better!

She also added,

"For those that are wondering… yes! we’re expecting our 4th Phelps in 2024 💙💙💙💙”

During an interview with Today.com on November 2, Nicole revealed that they will be welcoming a boy.