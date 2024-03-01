In Pictures: Caeleb Dressel shares glimpses of life after the birth of his child

The American professional swimmer Caeleb Dressel recently posted pictures of himself with his child on social media. The post reflected Dressel's change in lifestyle after the birth of his child.

The Instagram post consists of photos of Dressel and his wife along with their newborn. Dressel captioned the post:

"Life recently."

Dressel and his wife Meghan Dressel welcomed their first child this month. They named the baby August Dressel. After the birth of their child, Meghan Dressel announced the news on social media with a heartfelt caption. She wrote:

"Welcome to the world, August Wilder Dressel 🩵🕊️✨ Our baby boy came bursting into our arms on Saturday morning after a very swift and powerful labor. Mom and Dad were in it together, and we had the intervention free birth that we had so hoped and prepared for."

The couple had reportedly been dating since high school. They got married in 2021 in Florida.

Caeleb Dressel registers personal best in the 200-course yards freestyle

Caeleb Dressel set a personal best record at the Florida Invitational.

Caeleb Dressel has been the face of US Men's swimming since the retirement of Michael Phelps. The 27-year-old recently registered his best time of 13:32.57s in the 200-course yards freestyle during the Florida Invitational.

This comes seven years after he swam his personal best during his college days. The Olympic gold medalist is a vital cog in the US swimming team for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Dressel has plenty of experience on the global stage, making his Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics. He won two gold medals that year in the 4*100 freestyle and 4*100 medley events.

In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Dressel etched his name in the history books as he won five gold medals and became one of just five US players to do so. The others are Mark Spitz, Michael Phelps, Eric Heiden, and Matt Biondi.

With the 2024 Paris Olympics around the corner, Dressel had expressed his intention to be a part of the US swimming team for the Olympics in an interview with CNBC in 2021. He was quoted as saying:

"I very much would like to make the team, but got to get put on the team first. I'm no priority over anybody in US swimming. I got to make the team first, then we can talk about Paris."