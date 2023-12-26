"Merry Christmas from the Barkers" - Riley Gaines celebrates Christmas along with her husband Louis Barker

Riley Gaines and her husband Louis Barker celebrated a blissful Christmas together. The couple seemed to have a cozy festive celebration, emitting comfort and happiness.

The former NCAA swimmer started dating Barker in 2019 and got married on May 29, 2022. The couple met at the University of Kentucky, where Gaines was pursuing her degree in health sciences and Barker was enrolled in business administration.

The couple opted for casual outfits; Barker was seen donning a grey sweatshirt, the former swimmer wore a Philadelphia Eagles sweatshirt. Gaines shared a picture of the couple amidst festive decor, where they posed with a gingerbread house. She shared a biblical verse from the book of Isaiah in the Old Testament of the Bible along with the picture:

"For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace."

"Merry Christmas from the Barkers," Gaines wrote.

Along with spending a warm Christmas together, the couple also visited the local first responders, including a fire battalion. She shared a picture along with the officials.

"We spent this morning serving those who heroically serve us. With the help of, we were able to deliver some meals and pray over our local first responders. To all first responders, especially those who didn't get to spend Christmas with their families...thank you," she wrote.

"A badge I will wear with honor" - Riley Gaines on being named 2023 Problematic Woman of the Year

Riley Gaines named Problematic Woman of the Year

Riley Gaines was recently named the 2023 Problematic Woman of the Year by the 'Problematic Women Podcast.'

Gaines competed against Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer in a 200-yard freestyle event at the 2022 NCAA Championships. Both swimmers tied for fifth place after recording a time of 1:43.40. According to Gaines' account, only Thomas was awarded the fifth-place trophy while she was informed of receiving her trophy through mail. Apparently, she was also asked to pose on the podium with the sixth-place trophy if she was willing to, which did not sit well with her.

Since then, she has been a staunch advocate of women's safety in sports and for the exclusion of transgender athletes from women's sports. Gaines took pride in informing her fans about the title and wrote:

"I was named 2023 Problematic Woman of the Year A badge I will wear with honor."

