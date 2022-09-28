National Games 2022: Srihari Nataraj hopes to sizzle on Games debut; win laurels

Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj is braced for his National Games 2022 debut. The ace Indian swimmer, who is on the back of a good Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign, hopes the 36th National Games will be bigger and better in terms of experience.

Representing Karnataka, Srihari is keen to turn the tables on his nearest rival Sajan Prakash, who emerged as the best athlete when the Games were hosted last time.

Despite not conceding a walk-over to Sajan Prakash, the youngster thinks the senior swimmer may edge him out in the race. Addressing reporters ahead of the National Games 2022, he said:

“The National Games is a whole new meet for me. It would be great to get that prize (best athlete prize), but I have five individual events while Sajan has entered many more."

Read: National Games 2022: Full schedule, list of sports, venues and dates

Srihari Nataraj out to conquer personal goals at National Games 2022

Srihari did well at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, finishing fifth and seventh in the 50m and 100m backstroke events. At the National Games 2022, the Karnataka swimmer wants to conquer all the events he is competing in.

The swimmer said his focus is on the 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle sprints.

“I have a couple of personal goals in Rajkot, including winning all five individual events that I am entered in. If I achieve them, I will be happy. It might be a contest between Sajan and I in one or two events where we go head-to-head," he said.

Although Srihari did not participate in the 2015 National Games, he remembers Sajan Prakash dominating the pool with six gold medals then. He also read up about the time when Virdhawal Khade won eight gold medals, including in the 50m and 100m backstroke events at the 2011 Ranchi National Games.

The 21-year-old skipped the recent National Championships in Guwahati, held soon after the Commonwealth Games, and utilized the time to prepare for the National Games 2022.

“We are at the end of a long season. I was not well for a week on my return from Birmingham. That break gave me extra time to prepare myself for the National Games. I must say I am now well-rested, prepared, and feeling good in the water," he added.

Also read: Kabaddi schedule at National Games 2022: Full list of teams and match timings in IST

Srihari will be helming a strong Karnataka swimming team and hopes his state can do well at the prestigious Games.

“We have a bunch of youngsters who are coming up. Only a handful of us are over 18 years of age. We believe we are ready to take on any challenge, even if Maharashtra are at full strength,” he said.

The Sardar Patel Swimming Complex in Rajkot will be the venue for swimming events at the National Games 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far