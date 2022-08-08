“Actions speak louder than words" - Michael Phelps ‘high impact’ speech on young people lauded at University of Alabama 

Michael Phelps is one of the most decorated Olympians of all time. Phelps, who is often referred to as the GOAT among swimmers, has won 28 Olympic medals, including 23 golds. Despite being retired, the former American swimmer continues to inspire upcoming athletes with his accolades.

Michael Phelps visited the University of Alabama on Sunday where he held an interactive session. The Olympic medalist arrived in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, following an invite from University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban. The college football coach invited the decorated swimmer to have an interaction with his team.

Following the session, coach Nick Saban revealed that Phelps’ speech had a ‘high impact’ on the young athletes. Speaking about the celebrated swimmer, Saban said that his actions spoke louder than words.

Coach Saban said in a press conference after Phelps’ visit:

“It’s all about choices. Michael Phelps talked last night and said your actions speak louder than words. The message is clear. We try to help our players to be successful in life. His message is of high impact for young people on how to face life, not just sports.”

Saban’s high praises came along with news that Michael Phelps would appear on a podcast with him and his faculty. The University of Alabama football team revealed pictures of the interaction where Phelps was also seen in a conversation with Saban as part of the “Bama Cuts” YouTube series.

It is pertinent to note that Nick Saban is considered one of the greats among college football coaches. He joined as the head football coach at the University of Alabama in 2007 after leading the LSU Tigers to the BCS National Championship in 2003. Under Saban, the Alabama Crimson Tide football team has won six BCS championship titles.

Saban’s tally of seven national titles makes him the most successful college football head coach in history. The legendary coach holds an impressive career record of 178-25. Currently, Alabama is undoubtedly the best college football team of the last two decades with silverware to prove it. They stand second on the list of the most players drafted into the NFL since 2000 with 127, behind Ohio State’s 141. Saban’s team is tied with Ohio State for the most players drafted in the first round since 2000 with 31.

When Michael Phelps shared his winning motto

Michael Phelps announced his retirement from competitive swimming in 2016. The 37-year-old hung up his swimming trunks after adding five Olympic gold medals to his collection at the Rio Games.

Recently, the athlete revealed his secret to success and proclaimed that he follows the motto of "dream, plan, reach.” Speaking at a gathering with employees of Citadel, where he was a guest, Phelps said that he followed the three-step motto to success.

The Baltimore, Maryland, native stated that he did “something great that nobody has ever done before," as he was willing to "do the work." Furthermore, the decorated swimmer signed off by adding that no accomplishments are ’impossible' and that he is “living proof" of the same.

His most notable Olympic feat arguably came in 2004 in Athens, when he racked up six gold medals and two bronzes. He also set five records at the event.

