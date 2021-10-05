Nick Saban net worth: How much does Alabama coach make?

Nick Saban has been the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide since 2007. He has since been considered the greatest college football coach, or the Bill Belichick of the NCAA.

Nick Saban has won seven national championships as head coach, one with LSU in 2003 and six with Alabama. Surprisingly, he's only won the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award for being the nation's top head coach twice. With him at the helm, Alabama has won the SEC seven times in the last 12 seasons.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Bama blows out No. 12 Ole Miss, 42-21Nick Saban is now 24-0 against his former assistantsRoll Tide 🐘 Bama blows out No. 12 Ole Miss, 42-21Nick Saban is now 24-0 against his former assistantsRoll Tide 🐘 https://t.co/XuBmFqcCaP

Every year Alabama seems to be producing the most prospects in the NFL Draft, especially first-round talent. Nick Saban's coaching tree while at Alabama is equally as impressive: Josh McDaniels, Jimbo Fisher, Jason Garrett, Pat Shurmur, Dan Quinn, Adam Gase, Kirby Smart, Lane Griffin, Joe Judge, etc.

Nick Saban Net Worth

Nick Saban seems like the godfather of NCAA football and many people expect him to have nine figures in the bank at this point. Football brings in the most revenue for most NCAA schools, and Nick Saban has surely brought in quite a lot of dough for Alabama over his tenure. In reality, Nick Saban's net worth is estimated at around $60 million.

During the current 2021 college football season, Nick Saban will make $9.5 million from his salary. He signed a record-setting contract extension prior to the season worth $84.5 million over eight years, set to expire after the 2028 season. The deal makes Saban the first college coach to make eight figures annually as he will make $10.3 in 2023.

Including the 2021 season, Saban has made $58 million so far as the head coach of Alabama. By the end of his current deal, he will be 76 years old and will have made over $142 million at Alabama. Prior to joining the Crimson Tide, Nick Saban made over $13 million with his previous coaching contracts in the NCAA and NFL.

Nick Saban Bonuses and other business endeavors

On top of his coaching salary, Nick Saban receives bonuses for winning the national championship, SEC, Coach of the Year, etc. In 2013, Saban sold a 10,000 sq-ft home for just under $11 million.

In 2017, he was reported to have made over $700,000 from a variety of corporations, including WB Studio Enterprises, Sideline INC., and several real state agencies and rental properties.

In addition, Saban gets royalties from two books he wrote: "Tiger Turnaround" and "How Good Do You Want To Be". He's appeared in several Aflac commercials, but it is unknown exactly how much he's been paid for those. Since joining Alabama, Nick Saban and his family have donated over $6 million to a variety of charities.

While Nick Saban might be worth around $60 million in 2021, he could end up close to $100 million by the end of his current deal.

