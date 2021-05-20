NFL: 10 most famous coach-quarterback duos

Finding a great quarterback in the NFL is an uphill task, and finding a great coach is perhaps even more difficult. But if a team can find both and pair them, they can build a dynasty.

It's a rare occurrence for a team to find a coach-quarterback duo that are on the same page and share great chemistry on and off the field, but there have been examples of it in the NFL.

10 famous NFL coach-quarterback duos

#10 - Jason Garrett and Tony Romo

Tony Romo and Jason Garrett are the faces of the 8-8 record. But since they stuck together with the Cowboys for over half a decade in the NFL, they make this list. They never won a Super Bowl or got close, but they were the face of "America's team."

#9 - John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson

This is a young but distinct duo. It used to be John Harbaugh and Joe Flacco until 2018 when the former decided to upgrade. His new quarterback, Lamar Jackson, has proven to be much better than Flacco.

The duo could have a long future in the NFL, with the Ravens now perennial playoff contenders every year. In fact, the Ravens have made the playoffs with Lamar Jackson every season since his rookie year.

#8 - Tony Dungy and Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning played for the Indianapolis Colts from 1998 to 2010, while Tony Dungy coached the team from 2002 to 2008. During their six seasons together, the Indianapolis Colts were one of the best teams in the NFL. The duo won the Super Bowl in 2007.

#7 - Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers

The relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy ended in flames, but for a number of seasons, they were one of the coach-quarterback duos in the league. McCarthy's offense was new and modern and matched well with the most talented quarterback in the league. They were a deadly duo.

Mike McCarthy coached the Packers from 2006 to 2018 and Aaron Rodgers was drafted into the NFL in 2005 as a Packer. They spent 13 years together and won a Super Bowl.

#6 - Tom Coughlin and Eli Manning

Head coach Tom Coughlin had been coaching the team since 2004 and had arrived at the same time as Eli Manning. It was an emotional day when the duo ultimately split in 2015 after Coughlin left the franchise. Manning went on to play for a few more years before retiring in 2019.

The duo spent 11 years together, winning two Super Bowls against the New England Patriots and Tom Brady. From 2007 until around 2012, the New York Giants were one of the best teams in the NFL.

