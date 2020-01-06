Mike McCarthy reportedly replaces Jason Garrett as Cowboys coach

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Jan 06, 2020

Jan 06, 2020 IST SHARE

Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys have quickly secured Mike McCarthy as departed head coach Jason Garrett's successor, according to widespread reports.

The Cowboys missed out on the NFL playoffs this season and belatedly confirmed Garrett would be departing on Sunday, with his contract up on January 14.

Having taken their time to dismiss the nine-year coach, Dallas moved swiftly to bring in the next man.

The NFL Network reports former Green Bay Packers coach McCarthy has signed a deal with the team.

McCarthy, 56, who won Super Bowl XLV with the Packers, was a man in demand after spending a year away from the NFL following his sacking in Green Bay.

He had interviews with the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants before heading to Texas over the weekend as Garrett's future became increasingly clear.

It is said Marvin Lewis was the only other option considered before the Cowboys made McCarthy their eighth permanent head coach.