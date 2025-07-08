Breece Hall opens up about struggles during Jets training after 4th of July

Breece Hall is having a tough time working out with the Jets after his Fourth of July festivities.

The running back shared on X that the workout took a toll on him as he recovers from what was likely a nice, long weekend of enjoying food and spending time with family.

The former second-round draft pick is entering his fourth year in the league after being selected by New York with the 36th pick in the 2022 NFL draft. At 24 years old, the Jets are hoping Hall to be one of the key pieces of their rebuild of the franchise.

As the Jets move on from a failed experiment with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, seemingly looking to Justin Fields to lead the charge in 2025, New York will need to lean on the run game of Hall to ease Fields into the spotlight of the new-look Aaron Glenn offense.

Of course, that's easier said than done in a division that features the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots, the latter two of which are looking very promising roster-wise heading into next season.

Can Breece Hall take the next big leap in his NFL career in 2025?

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

Breece Hall has had some promising production for the Jets in past seasons, but not necessarily anything that rings "bell cow" production. He has yet to have rushed for over 1,000 yards in any of his NFL seasons thus far, nor has he rushed for double-digit touchdowns. Hall finished last season with 876 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

The Jets' leading rusher performed amicably in the receiving game, hauling in 57 receptions for 483 yards and three scores. With the addition of Fields at quarterback, a young signal-caller who tends to tuck and rush the football himself more often than not, affects Hall's productivity next season.

New York finished in third place in the AFC East last season, with a record of 5-12. Fans will be watching with great interest to see if the new pairing of Justin Fields and Breece Hall can lead to a better result in 2025, as opposed to the 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers in the backfield.

