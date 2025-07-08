Travis Kelce’s non-football obligations including "budding romance" with Taylor Swift derailed 2024 season, ex-Browns HC claims

Travis Kelce did not have the best performance on the field last season, particularly during the Super Bowl LIX showdown against the Eagles. The 10x Pro Bowler could only record 823 yards and three touchdowns receiving, leading to speculations about him considering retirement. However, the tight end has decided to return for another season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Monday, ex-Browns head coach Eric Mangini discussed Travis Kelce's underwhelming 2024 campaign on the 'Breakfast Ball' show. According to him, his off-field commitments and decisions, including his romance with Taylor Swift, were factors that resulted in his poor performances.

"When you look at his offseason last year, it was filled with everything but football," Mangini said. "So, he's got the budding romance, he's on tour, he's traveling overseas, all that stuff, which is, which is great. Then he's got the TV show. So, he films the TV show. Good with that, too. Then he's got the podcast.

"So he's got so many things in a shortened season be which, you know, you're hoping the guys are going to get away from football and decompress, but not get away from football and 50 other things... I'm not angry at him taking advantage of the opportunities, but I do think that put him a little bit behind the eight-ball going into the season." (TS-2:20)

Unlike last year, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have not made many public appearances this offseason. With the music icon finished with the Eras Tour, she is reportedly spending some private time with the Chiefs' TE.

Travis Kelce gets real about his future with the Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce has spent his entire NFL career with the Chiefs, winning three Super Bowls in 12 seasons. The TE is entering the final year of the two-year extension he signed with the team in April 2024.

Last month, during a press conference at the team's minicamp, Kelce opened up about his future with the team following the 2025 season.

"The Chiefs organization knows how much I love them," Kelce said. "I can't see myself ever playing anywhere else, so we will deal with that down the road when the time is right. But right now, I am focused on winning the championship this year."

In 12 seasons, the TE has recorded 12,151 yards and 77 TDs receiving. The Chiefs kick off their 2025 campaign with a game against the Los Angeles Chargers in September.

