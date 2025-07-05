Taylor Swift 'reclaiming her masters' became 'more special' milestone with Travis Kelce by her side: Report

  • home icon
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift 'reclaiming her masters' became 'more special' with Travis Kelce by her side (Image Credit: GETTY)

Taylor Swift reclaimed the master recordings of her first six hit albums on May 30. It was an emotional achievement for the Blank Space singer. Having her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, by her side made this achievement even "more special."

On Friday, PEOPLE released a report containing some interesting details about Swift's honest reaction to getting back her masters.

An unnamed source talked about the importance of Kelce's presence in Swift's life, adding to the celebrations for her career milestone. The source said:

"Reclaiming her masters has been emotional and empowering. She’s proud, relieved, and finally feels like a chapter has closed in the best possible way. Having Travis by her side for that milestone made it even more special."
The source shared Kelce's side of the story, claiming that the tight end was "honored to support her" and "wouldn’t have wanted it any other way" for the All Too Well singer.

Less than a month after reclaiming her masters, Swift performed the Shake It Off song from one of her reacquired albums during the "Tight Ends & Friends" concert in Nashville.

Taylor Swift loves 'letting' Travis Kelce take away attention from her during public outings

With a massive fan base, Taylor Swift often becomes the center of attention during her public outings. However, whenever she's out with Travis Kelce, the Willow singer enjoys letting the tight end "shine" more than her.

In a report by PEOPLE from last month, an insider told the publication that Swift loves "letting him (Kelce) shine" more whenever they are out in public together. If anything, Swift "lights up" whenever Kelce steals the limelight from her.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a blast attending the TEU University's concert last month. Swift was spotted meeting the girlfriends and wives of many NFL players.

The list included Justin Skule's wife, Kayla, who later shared an unseen picture with the singer on her Instagram. Before Kayla, it was Brock Bowers and his girlfriend Cameron, who made headlines after getting spotted with Swift and Kelce at the "Tight Ends & Friends" concert.

Edited by Krutik Jain
