Brock Bowers’ GF Cameron hangs out with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at TEU 2025 [PHOTO]

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers had a stellar rookie season and attended his first Tight End University on Wednesday. Bowers' longtime girlfriend Cameron Newell shared photos on her Instagram Story of their time at the three-day event in Nashville, Tennessee.
In the first photo, Cameron Newell shared a photo of herself and Brock Bowers at the opening night event. The couple posed for a photo alongside Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Grammy winner Taylor Swift. The singer made her first appearance at Tight End University this year, the event that Travis Kelce founded with George Kittle and Greg Olsen.
"We love our TEs," Cameron Newell captioned the photo.
Cameron Newell then went on to share her excitement for getting to see country star Jordan Davis not only perform live but also sing her favorite song. The performance was part of the "Tight Ends and Friends Concert" that took place at the Brooklyn Bowl.
"And got to see my favorite song live @jordandavisofficia," Cameron Newell wrote.
Taylor Swift and Kane Brown surprised those in attendance with a special performance of her hit "Shake It Off" later in the night.
Brock Bowers celebrated girlfriend Cameron's graduation from Tennessee
Brock Bowers was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024, ending his time at the University of Georgia just shy of his graduation. In May 2025, Bowers returned to Athens to receive his finance degree and walk across the stage. His girlfriend, Cameron Newell, also earned her college degree the same week.
Newell graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing. She shared her graduation photos in a post on Instagram and shared her love for her alma mater.
Brock Bowers then shared comments on Cameron Newell's Instagram post, expressing his pride in her achievement. He then said that complimented her on her beauty and intelligence.
"So proud," Bowers wrote and then continued with "Hot and smart."
The high school sweethearts have been together since 2021 and have continued showing their support for each other through their individual collegiate journeys.
