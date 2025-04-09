Brock Bowers' girlfriend Cameron Rose Newell celebrates academic milestone

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers had an impressive rookie season. While he was making strides on the football field, his girlfriend, Cameron Rose Newell, was making strides academically.
Newell shared a photo of herself and three friends from graduation. Newell is graduating from Bowers' former SEC rival, the University of Tennessee.
According to Newell's LinkedIn, she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing with a focus on entrepreneurship along with a minor in advertising. Newell also has experience in digital marketing and social media.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Newell has documented her college experience on her Instagram, including different events and football games she attended. She also traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada, throughout the NFL regular season to show her support for her boyfriend's football career.
Brock Bowers' girlfriend Cameron Rose Newell shared a glimpse of their vacation to Mexico
Brock Bowers and Cameron Rose Newell went on a trip with friends to Riviera Maya, Mexico.
Newell documented the trip with a carousel of photos on her Instagram. She and the Raiders tight end can be seen enjoying the beach in Riviera Maya, as well as an adventure on all-terrain vehicles through the desert area.
"A sweet escape✨"-Newell wrote on Instagram
As the NFL offseason ends, Brock Bowers will begin his sophomore season with the Las Vegas Raiders under new coach Pete Carroll.
In 2024, the 22-year-old appeared in 16 games, catching 112 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. Bowers was nominated to his first Pro Bowl in his first season. He was also awarded a First-Team All-Pro, closing up an amazing first season for the former two-time NCAA Football National Champion.
Bowers was picked No. 13 in the 2024 NFL draft by the Raiders.
Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.