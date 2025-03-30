Brock Bowers reacts as GF Cameron calls their trip to Riviera Maya "sweet escape"

On Saturday, Brock Bowers’ girlfriend, Cameron Rose Newell, shared a glimpse of their getaway to Riviera Maya.

The Instagram post featured a series of dreamy vacation shots, and Bowers made a special appearance in the first one — kissing Newell on the cheek while dressed in a beige half-sleeve shirt and white shorts. She wore a two-piece white dress with a long slit skirt and tube top.

Other snaps showed her unwinding in a robe and towel, hanging out with her girls, rocking a brown maxi dress and soaking up the beach vibes in a black bikini. The final few slides were scenic snapshots of paradise.

The caption summed it up best:

“A sweet escape.”

Brock Bowers reacted to her post with much love.

Brock Bowers reacts as GF Cameron calls their trip to Riviera Maya a "sweet escape."

The couple’s love story runs deeper than just NFL fame. Both from Napa Valley, California, Bowers and Newell dated long before his football career took off. They went to separate high schools — Bowers at Napa High and Newell at Justin-Siena — but still attended prom together in 2021.

Even when college took them miles apart (Brock Bowers to Georgia and Newell to Tennessee), their bond stayed strong. She was right there when the Las Vegas Raiders selected him in the 2024 NFL draft, celebrating with him before he hugged his mom, DeAnna Bowers.

Brock Bowers and Cameron Rose trade the gridiron for paradise

The Las Vegas Raiders tight end took a break from football, jetting off to Mexico with his girlfriend, Cameron Rose Newell. The couple shared snapshots of their getaway on Instagram, and they weren’t exactly roughing it.

In one mirror selfie, Rose wore a chic white outfit, holding a matching purse, while Bowers stood behind her, keeping it casual in a shirt, shorts, and a cap.

The pair toured Mayakoba Riviera Maya, a luxury resort where rates soar beyond $1,200 per night. Newell also posted a tropical coconut drink, tagging Ann Michael Hudson, fiancée of New England Patriots QB Drake Maye, hinting at the real reason behind their visit.

Bowers wasn’t just soaking up the sun. He was teeing off at the NFLPA Classic Golf Tour. The event, held at Mayakoba’s pristine course, featured 72 NFL players, including Bowers, who played under Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta. His squad? An all-tight-end lineup with Tucker Kraft (Packers) and Brock Wright (Lions).

A little R&R, a little competition – Brock Bowers is making the most of his offseason.

