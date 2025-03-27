IN PHOTOS: Brock Bowers and his girlfriend Cameron Rose escape to Mexico for tropical getaway

Brock Bowers, the Las Vegas Raiders' new tight end, is enjoying some time away from football with his girlfriend, Cameron Rose. The couple shared pictures from their recent trip to Mexico on their Instagram stories on Wednesday.

Brock Bowers and his girlfriend Cameron Rose enjoy vacation in Mexico

In one of the photos, the couple took a mirror selfie, with Rose wearing a white outfit while holding a white purse. Bowers stood behind her in a casual shirt and shorts with a cap as he wrapped his arm around Rose’s waist. Rose originally shared the photo on her account.

Besides this, Rose also shared a clip on her IG story showcasing the couple taking a tour of Mayakoba Riviera Maya, a luxury resort in the Mexican Caribbean, with per-day charges exceeding $1,200 per night.

In another snapshot, Rose uploaded a picture of a tropical coconut drink customized by the Mayakoba resort for a special event. She tagged New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye’s fiancée, Ann Michael Hudson, in the story. The picture also revealed the reason behind Brock Bowers’ visit to the luxury resort.

The third edition of the NFLPA Classic Golf Tour took place Tuesday and Wednesday at the golf course at Mayakoba Resort. The competition consisted of 72 NFL players, divided into teams of four.

Brock Bowers also participated in the event, playing under team captain Sam LaPorta of the Detroit Lions. Bowers’ team consists of all tight ends, including Tucker Kraft of the Green Bay Packers and Brock Wright of the Lions.

Cameron Rose and Brock Bowers love travelling to beaches

A brief look at Cameron Rose’s Instagram highlights shows that the couple loves traveling to tropical locations for vacations. In an IG post from last week, Rose shared pictures from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, while enjoying a private yacht trip.

“It’s confirmed Cabo is even better on a yacht,” she posted.

She also shared a few pictures last month from her getaway trip to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Her post revealed that the couple was in Orlando for the Pro Bowl. They have also traveled to Miami and San Diego.

