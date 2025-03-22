Pics: Raiders TE Brock Bowers’ girlfriend Cameron shares sun-kissed pics from tropical vacation to Cabo San Lucas

On Friday, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers’ girlfriend Cameron Rose Newell hit Instagram with a set of sun-kissed pics from her tropical getaway to Cabo San Lucas.

She kept it effortlessly stylish – rocking a striped bikini with white cover-ups on a yacht. She accessorized with gold hoops, a necklace and black shades, with her hair down and that signature carefree smile. She summed it up best in her caption:

“It’s confirmed Cabo is even better on a yacht.”

Bowers and Cameron have been reportedly together since 2021. The couple first went public with prom pictures that year. Cameron has been his biggest supporter ever since, cheering him on from the stands.

A Napa, California native, Cameron attended the University of Tennessee, majoring in marketing. She was also an active member of Kappa Delta Sorority, where she built friendships and leadership skills.

Cameron previously worked as an assistant director of recruitment operations at Kappa Delta Sorority and handled direct-to-consumer hospitality at Jarvis Estate Winery. She also spent three years as an administrative assistant at Newell’s Property Management.

Cameron Rose Newell shares sweet date night snippets with Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers’ girlfriend Cameron gave fans a peek into their romantic date night. On Feb. 25, she hit Instagram with a series of snaps, capturing everything from fresh fruit plates to an elaborate meal, and even a candid shot of Bowers mid-bite.

"Warm sunny days call for a fruit plate," she wrote in the first of three IG stories.

One featured a mouthwatering spread, while the other showed Brock Bowers locked into his meal, likely unaware his girlfriend was snapping the moment.

Cameron's IG story

Even though Newell attended the University of Tennessee, she was a loyal supporter of Bowers’ Georgia Bulldogs throughout his college career.

Now, as Bowers makes a career in the NFL with the Raiders, Newell continues to be his biggest fan – both in the stands and on social media.

