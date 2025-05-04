Brock Bowers skips voluntary workouts to complete his finance degree at Georgia

Brock Bowers is looking to build off a monstrous debut that saw him catch 112 passes — the single-season record both for a rookie at any position and in the history of the Las Vegas Raiders. But he has been absent from the team’s voluntary workouts lately — and for good reason.

Ad

The dominant tight end, it turns out, has been attending classes at the University of Georgia again as he works to complete his finance degree. He declared for the draft as a junior, putting his studies on hold.

Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore posted on X (formerly Twitter):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"(Raiders) tight end Brock Bowers is in Georgia, finishing up his college degree, so he has not been at the facility for voluntary workouts (for good reason, of course),"

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Elsewhere, USC assistant head coach Rob Ryan, who worked with Bowers during his final season as a senior defensive assistant with the Raiders, expressed confidence that linebacker Eric Gentry could match up well with the phenom if he reaches the NFL.

“I’ve never coached a guy who can cover every tight end in the country. He can. All these tight ends like Bowers and all that who are killing people — well, they haven’t seen Gentry.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brock Bowers may the biggest beneficiary of Raiders drafting Ashton Jeanty

For the 2025 season, the Raiders are projected to have an improved offense. Geno Smith represents an upgrade over Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell under center, Jack Bech could form an intriguing duo with Jakobi Meyers, and, of course, there is the impending arrival of rookie running back Ashton Jeanty.

Ad

But for Sports Illustrated’s Ezekiel Trezevant, Brock Bowers will be the biggest beneficiary of Jeanty’s presence, as it will mean less heavy coverage against him:

"It would have been fair to assume Bowers would have at least a marginally more difficult second season in the league," Trezevant said. "However, adding Jeanty should help take a lot of pressure off many Raiders on the offensive side of the ball. Bowers will likely be the biggest beneficiary of Jeanty's presence on an every-play basis.

Ad

"Defenses will have a hard time deciding who to base their game plan on next season. Jeanty's rushing skills and ability to catch the ball out of the backfield will give opposing defenses plenty to consider."

The Raiders' OTAs begin on May 19 and will run through June 5. Mandatory minicamp will be held from June 10 to 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.