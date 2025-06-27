Vikings OT Justin Skule’s wife Kayla shares unseen pic with Taylor Swift from TEU concert in Nashville 

Taylor Swift stunned all her fans when she performed in Nashville the "Shake It Off” title from one of the albums whose ownership she reclaimed last month. Swift's surprise performance came during Tight End University's "Tight Ends & Friends" afterparty at the Brooklyn Bowl restaurant on Tuesday.

The Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Justin Skule and his wife Kayla were among the many fans who were lucky enough to experience Swift's live performance. On Thursday, Kayla Skule shared an Instagram reel featuring her wholesome reaction to Swift performing "Shake It Off".

“The moment I realized the surprise acoustic song was Shake It Off Ft. Kane Brown,” Kayla wrote in the overlay text of the clip.

Justin Skule’s wife Kayla shares unseen pic with Taylor Swift (Image Credit: Kayla/IG)

On the cover of the Instagram reel, Kayla attached a picture of herself with the Blank Space singer. In the photo, Swift can be spotted having her arm around Kayla's shoulder as the two smiled big for a memorable picture together. As for the clip she posted on her Instagram reel, the influencer can be seen dancing to the All Too Well singer's performance.

“Check the cover photo,” Kayla captioned her Instagram post.

Mac Jones' girlfriend Sophie Scott dropped honest reaction to Taylor Swift's surprise performance at TEU event

Apart from Justin Skule and his wife Kayla, the TEU’s concert in Nashville was also attended by Mac Jones’ girlfriend Sophie Scott. In fact, almost a day after attending the event, Scott posted snippets of Taylor Swift performing the “Shake It Off” song live on her Instagram stories. In one of the stories, Sophie Scott dropped her honest 3-word reaction to Taylor Swift’s surprise to her fans and wrote:

“BEST SURPRISE EVER.”

Interestingly, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted enjoying the “Shake It Off” song a couple of hours before the singer performed it at the TUE’s afterparty. In a viral clip from the couple's attendance at the “Tight Ends & Friends” concert by Jordan Davis, Swift can be seen enjoying a romantic dance with the Chiefs’ tight end.

Besides Kayla Skule and Sophie Scott, Travis Kelce, too, was impressed with Taylor Swift’s surprise performance. In fact, the tight end made headlines on Thursday for his wholesome 5-word message to the Fortnight singer.

