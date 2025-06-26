Travis Kelce sends 5-word message as Taylor Swift's impromptu “Shake It Off” performance at TEU 2025 goes viral

  • home icon
By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Jun 26, 2025 22:13 GMT
Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, lit up Tight End University 2025 with a surprise acoustic performance of “Shake It Off." Once photos and videos from the event made it online, they went viral.

It happened on Tuesday at the “Tight Ends & Friends” concert in Nashville. Kane Brown was closing the night when he teased a “really, really special guest.” Moments later, Swift walked on stage in a black mini dress and Versace boots, slung a borrowed guitar over her shoulder and launched into her 2014 anthem.

The crowd, packed with NFL stars, their families and fans, went wild.

Swift dedicated the song to “favorite players who are going to play: the tight ends,” while Kelce beamed from backstage.

The performance marked her first live appearance since reclaiming her master recordings.

After the NFL's Instagram account posted the highlight moment featuring Taylor Swift on Wednesday, Kelce responded, writing:

"Turn me up Tay Tay!!!”
The Chiefs TE's comment garnered over 72,000 likes.

Apart from the performance, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift made their red carpet debut on Monday at TEU’s opening night in Nashville, walking in hand-in-hand.

Kelce rocked an all-white Givenchy fit, while Swift posed in a gingham Hunter Bell dress with matching heels and a white handbag.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted enjoying a string of cozy moments across the U.S. before TEU 2025

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been spending much of their 2025 offseason in Boca Raton, Florida, where Kelce is renting a $20 million mansion in the exclusive Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club.

They’ve been spotted at upscale local spots like Harry’s in West Palm Beach and Buccan in Palm Beach and even shared a kiss at the Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise.

Before that, Taylor and Travis attended a wedding in Tennessee, where a seating card labeled “Taylor and Travis Kelce” at Table 13 (Swift’s lucky number) sparked a wave of marriage rumors.

In March, the two were spotted sneaking into Del Frisco’s Grille in NYC for a cozy dinner date.

They entered through the back to avoid paparazzi, but still got snapped during their three-hour meal. Swift wore an oversized gray blazer and burgundy heels, while Kelce kept it casual in a gray button-down and light-wash jeans.

Edited by Ribin Peter
