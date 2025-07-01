"Pop girlie isn't going to Ohio for PR relationship" - NFL fans react as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift go on lunch date in Chiefs TE's hometown

Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, made a surprise stop at JoJo’s Bar in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, on Tuesday. The visit came just a day after her boyfriend played in a charity golf tournament nearby. While the restaurant’s management confirmed her presence, it kept details of her Northeast Ohio outing under wraps, according to Fox 8 News.

A spectator clicked a photo of Swift dining with Kelce and another person.

Once the picture went viral on X, NFL fans and Swifties shared their reactions.

"Pop girlie is not going to Ohio for a PR relationship," one fan wrote.

Another fan commented:

"This looks so much like Lover Era I can’t explain it."

A third fan wrote:

"She was 30 minutes away from me."

More NFL fans and Swifties joined in.

Travis Kelce was born and raised in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, which is a suburb of Cleveland. He attended Cleveland Heights High School before attending the University of Cincinnati from 2008 to 2012.

Kelce has remained deeply connected to Cleveland Heights. He often attempts to give back through his Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation and speaks proudly about his upbringing.

JoJo’s Bar, where Taylor went with Kelce, is known for its modern take on the Italian-American steakhouse.

The lunch date in Travis Kelce's hometown comes after Taylor Swift and the Chiefs tight end's romantic June 28 date night in New York City, where they were spotted holding hands in Manhattan.

Before the NYC sighting, Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at Tight End University in Nashville on June 24.

She performed a country-style acoustic version of “Shake It Off” at the Tight Ends & Friends concert, part of the TEU festivities hosted by Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Greg Olsen.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended a family wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended a family wedding in Knoxville, Tennessee, on June 6. The couple swayed in their seats during the bride and groom’s first dance, smiling and coordinating their moves in a sweet, low-key moment.

Swift wore a strapless floral Markarian dress, while Kelce kept it casual in a checkered shirt and tan pants.

The wedding was reportedly for Kelce’s cousin Tanner Corum, and Swift had met the bride and groom months earlier during a holiday outing.

