Patrick Mahomes makes his feelings known about Super Bowl rematch against Eagles in Week 2

Patrick Mahomes has broken his silence about the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week Two of the 2025 NFL regular season.

Ad

Speaking on "Up & Adams" with Kay Adams this morning, Mahomes said, although it's early in the season, he and the Chiefs will get the opportunity to test themselves against the best of the best to kick off the year.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You continue on to play the Eagles Week Two, Super Bowl rematch. Obviously, they got after us this Super Bowl. And so, it'll be a great challenge for us to see where we're at. So, it's early in the season, but we'll get to go out there and play against the best of the best."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Mahomes and the Chiefs likely have a sour taste in their mouths after their last meeting with Philadelphia. The Eagles thwarted the then-defending champs 40-22 in a lopsided affair at Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles capped off what was a dominant 2024 campaign by ending the Chiefs' hopes of a three-peat Super Bowl win.

Now, Patrick Mahomes and company are hoping to regroup and return to the big dance in 2025, once again winning the AFC, and challenge for a Super Bowl rematch against the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles.

Ad

Can Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs continue their winning ways in the AFC?

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The Chiefs have long been the team to beat in the AFC since the emergence of Patrick Mahomes as one of the best signal-callers in the NFL today. However, with heavy contenders such as the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens on their heels, there are questions about whether the Chiefs can maintain their streak of dominance next season.

Ad

The question remains - have they improved enough this offseason to contend with the defending Super Bowl champions on a competitive level? Or even against the likes of rising NFC contenders such as the Detroit Lions or Washington Commanders.

With stars such as Travice Kelce already contemplating retirement, it remains to be seen if Kansas City can be focused enough to stay atop the AFC mountain next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.