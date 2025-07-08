Patrick Mahomes makes his feelings known about Super Bowl rematch against Eagles in Week 2

Patrick Mahomes has broken his silence about the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week Two of the 2025 NFL regular season.
Speaking on "Up & Adams" with Kay Adams this morning, Mahomes said, although it's early in the season, he and the Chiefs will get the opportunity to test themselves against the best of the best to kick off the year.
"You continue on to play the Eagles Week Two, Super Bowl rematch. Obviously, they got after us this Super Bowl. And so, it'll be a great challenge for us to see where we're at. So, it's early in the season, but we'll get to go out there and play against the best of the best."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Mahomes and the Chiefs likely have a sour taste in their mouths after their last meeting with Philadelphia. The Eagles thwarted the then-defending champs 40-22 in a lopsided affair at Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles capped off what was a dominant 2024 campaign by ending the Chiefs' hopes of a three-peat Super Bowl win.
Now, Patrick Mahomes and company are hoping to regroup and return to the big dance in 2025, once again winning the AFC, and challenge for a Super Bowl rematch against the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles.
Can Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs continue their winning ways in the AFC?
The Chiefs have long been the team to beat in the AFC since the emergence of Patrick Mahomes as one of the best signal-callers in the NFL today. However, with heavy contenders such as the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens on their heels, there are questions about whether the Chiefs can maintain their streak of dominance next season.
The question remains - have they improved enough this offseason to contend with the defending Super Bowl champions on a competitive level? Or even against the likes of rising NFC contenders such as the Detroit Lions or Washington Commanders.
With stars such as Travice Kelce already contemplating retirement, it remains to be seen if Kansas City can be focused enough to stay atop the AFC mountain next season.
Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.