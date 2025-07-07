Cam Ward goes beast mode at "4:18 AM" on Miami Hurricanes field 16 days ahead of Titans training camp [VIDEO]

Cam Ward has been relentlessly preparing for his rookie season. The new Tennessee Titans quarterback has been appearing in videos working out before the start of his NFL career, even though this is a time when players are usually on vacation before training camp starts.

Ward released a new video showing one of his workouts. The quarterback used the facilities from the Miami Hurricanes, his college football team, as he and a few of his Titans teammates combined for a throwing session and weight lifting after the end of his on-field work.

Ward's dedication is seen during the video. The very start shows a conversation between the quarterback and his private coaches about the combined time for his workout. He says that he arrived at the facilities at an incredibly early hour:

"What [do] you mean, 4:30? I got here at 4:18."

The 20-minute video shows a lot of his on-field work, including throws to teammates, Xavier Restrepo and Chigoziem Okonkwo. He also lifts a few weights in Miami's weight room before a quick tour through the facilities.

He also speaks in detail about how happy he is to have wide receiver Calvin Ridley as a teammate. Ward says that the veteran wide receiver is "different," that "he's not selfish," and that he's glad for other players to have him, because "he has never seen a receiver like him."

Cam Ward secures his first NFL contract ahead of training camp

A few weeks before he starts his first training camp with the pros, the rookie quarterback signed his first official deal. He received a four-year, $48.75 million contract from the Tennessee Titans. The contract is fully guaranteed and includes a $32.1 million signing bonus.

The total value from the contracts is previously defined by the rookie wage scale, but the signing bonus and the payments are negotiated between the team and the representatives of a player.

