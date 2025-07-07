"I don’t live a normal life" - Maxx Crosby reflects on mental toll of rehab ahead of Raiders training camp

Maxx Crosby was a bright spot for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024, co-leading the NFL in tackles for loss at 17. However, he was also playing hurt throughout the year, having injured his ankle in Week 2 and ultimately missing the last four games after surgery.

Ad

In 2025, Pete Carroll and John Spytek have taken over, and Geno Smith is the new quarterback. Ashton Jeanty has arrived to rejuvenate a ground game that has been lacking an impact player since Josh Jacobs.

Coming off rehab, the star Crosby feels rejuvenated as preseason camp looms later this month. He said to Summerlin-based magazine The Town:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I feel incredible. I’m healthy. Back 100 percent. It has been a journey, doing another rehab again, which can get tough, especially mentally more than anything. But having the right people around me all the time—that’s more important than damn near anything, especially when times are hard."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He continued:

"I don’t live a normal life. I have to be dialed in and focused at an obsession-type level. And that’s where I’m at in my life. I give everything to my craft and find ways to improve and help us ultimately win a championship. That’s all that’s on my mind."

Ad

Maxx Crosby discusses culture change within Raiders under Pete Carroll

Pete Carroll will be the fifth head coach of Maxx Crosby's career, and he is built differently from the rest. He is a legend of the game, having guided the Seattle Seahawks to two Super Bowl appearances and won one.

And along with all the winning comes a new culture, a new energy that is not "fake", as the multiple-time Pro Bowler put it when speaking to ESPN:

Ad

"He's true to that... And it's not just him, it's the assistant coaches, the whole building. It just feels different... Pete creates taculture where everyone knows it's hard. You're going to work your ass off, but you've got a whole group and an organization of people that all got to be on the same wavelength and go in the same direction."

Like other veterans, Crosby will first report to camp on July 22. Rookies report five days earlier.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.