7 months after beef with his son, Michael Irvin makes first public appearance with Elijah "Tarantino" during "lake cruise"

In 2023, three-time Super Bowl champion Michael Irvin criticised his son Elijah's hood rapper persona.

Ad

Irvin called Elijah out for the words used in his songs, as Elijah had a privileged upbringing as the son of an NFL legend.

"I got a son. He raps. His name is Tut Tarantino," Irvin said in a episode of Fox Sports' Undisputed. "If you ever listen to some of his raps, I'm like, 'Oh God. Where does this come from, son? You grew up in a gated community your whole life."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Seven months ago, Elijah "Tut Tarantino" responded to his dad's criticism about his disconnected rap persona.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"He said I'd be saying crazy s**t in my raps, he don't know what the f**k ..." Elijah said in an interview.

"He said I grew up in 20,000 square-foot (mansion), and it's not that big I'm not gonna lie. It's not 20,000. He gassed the f**k out of that s**t. It's not even 15. You know what I'm saying. It don't even matter."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite the feud, it looks like the bond between Michael Irvin and his son is on the mend. On Monday, the three-time Super Bowl champ shared a picture of himself enjoying a boating trip with Elijah on social media, with Irvin smiling and posing for the camera while dapping up his son in the picture.

"My son @tutarantino and I out on the lake cruising on Playmaker 88," Irvin wrote.

Ad

Ad

Elijah has a lot of respect for what his dad has done but continues to believe in self-expression through rap music while being respectful about not crossing the line and bringing dishonor to his family.

Cam Newton condemned Michael Irvin's son, Elijah, for calling out Cowboys legend

After Elijah's response to his dad's criticism went viral, ex-NFL star Cam Newton shared his perspective on the situation in 2024. On the 4th & 1 show, Newton expressed his disappointment with the way Michael Irvin's son handled the situation.

Ad

Newton believes that Elijah should be grateful for the life Michael Irvin provided him growing up. He also advised Elijah to be truthful about his upbringing in his rap music instead of following the "hood mentality" trend.

"Bro, stop it. Live your truth. Rap about your truth. Don't rap about what the trend is. Don't talk about a dress like what the trend is. It's okay to be you, bro. You don't gotta put on a perception of something."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Cam Newton also said that Elijah should focus on using his music to talk about the "blessings" he's had in his life with Michael Irvin as his dad. He also spoke about the freedom given to him to follow his own passion instead of becoming a professional football player.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.