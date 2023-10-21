“Told everyone his son is a poser”: Fans claim Michael Irvin threw his rapper son under the bus on social media

Michael Irvin has built a second career out of calling out people on national television. That long list now includes his son. On Fox's Undisputed this week, he questioned the source of his son's claims of starting from the bottom as Skip Bayless non-verbally shrugged his shoulders in agreement.

Fans bought in and began posting jokes and memes.

Here's a look at what was said in response:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What did Michael Irvin say?

Irvin at New York Jets v Indianapolis Colts

The Cowboys superstar expressed distaste for his son's inaccurate music. Here's how he phrased it as Richard Sherman's co-hosts Keyshawn Johnson and Skip Bayless looked on:

[00:00:05] "I've got a son. He raps. His rap name is Tut Tarentino. If you ever listen to some of his raps. Where does this come from, son? You grew up in a gated community your whole life. [00:00:21]"

Keyshawn Johnson couldn't help but chuckle as Irvin called out his son on the loudest megaphone he had in the shape of Undisputed.

How many children does Michael Irvin have?

Irvin at 2018 NFL Draft

Irvin has four children. Michael Irvin Jr., Myesha Beyonca, Chelsea Irvin, and Elijah Irvin. Irvin Jr. came the closest to following in his father's footsteps as he played football in college. Irvin Jr. had the spotlight and added pressure of the family name.

However, it didn't amount to an NFL-worthy college career. In his three seasons across two colleges, he totalled 13 catches for 142 yards. He never caught a touchdown. The tight end started his college career at Miami, where he played in games in two of the three years.

He played in 2017, missed the 2018 season, and played in 2019. However, following the season and aware that his production wasn't going to cut it, he transferred to Florida Atlantic. However, he struggled there as well, logging just two catches for 31 yards.

While he held the family name, Irvin Jr. could not match up to his father's abilities.

Who is Tut Tarentino?

Michael Irvin at Pro Bowl

The rapper appears to have gone to a decent length to guard his true identity. However, it is either Irvin Jr. or Elijah Irvin. Michael Irvin Sr. didn't reveal his identity on Undisputed and the rapper overall has a low profile. The rapper's Twitter/X profile, which is followed by Irvin and former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo's favorite target Dez Bryant, has 412 followers.