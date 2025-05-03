3x Super Bowl champ Michael Irvin drops 5-word message while pitching Cowboys return

Retired 3x Super Bowl champion Michael Irvin hinted there's still some football left in him. On Friday, the former NFL wide receiver shared a snippet showing off his shredded physique on social media.

Michael Irvin accompanied the post with a caption. The 59-year-old tried to pitch himself as an intriguing prospect to his former team, the Dallas Cowboys.

"If we @dallascowboys need a receiver!!!!!" Irvin wrote.

After his collegiate stint with the Miami Hurricanes, Irvin declared for the 1988 NFL draft. The Cowboys drafted the wide receiver with the 11th overall pick. The 5x Pro Bowler spent his entire NFL career with just one team. Irvin was also the first rookie receiver to start for the Cowboys in the past 20 years, back in 1988.

Four years after his debut in the league, the wide receiver played a major role in helping the Cowboys emerge as the champions of Super Bowl XXVII. This was Irvin's first Lombardi trophy.

The wide receiver sustained a career-threatening injury during the 1999 season. Former Eagles DB Tim Hauck tackled Irvin hard, which led to him sustaining a cervical spine injury. He ended up missing the rest of the 1999 campaign before being diagnosed with cervical spine stenosis.

Medical experts advised Michael Irvin to discontinue his NFL career since it could pose a larger threat to his health in the future. In May 2000, after 12 seasons, the wide receiver hung up his cleats. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones draws comparison between Tyler Booker and Michael Irvin

The Dallas Cowboys decided to draft offensive lineman Tyler Booker with this year's first-round draft pick. Owner Jerry Jones already views Booker as a rookie with great potential.

He also compared Booker to the 3x Super Bowl champion, talking about how his leadership is similar to what helped Irvin create a dynasty with the franchise back in the 90s.

"Listening to Tyler, I'm reminded that I don't know that we ever see a Super Bowl that I would have a chance to be a part of if it weren't for Michael Irvin," Jones said. "Michael, we know the competitor. We know the challenger, and we know the spirit. But the part of Michael Irvin that was most impressive was he was the leader."

Last season, the Cowboys recorded a 7-10 campaign, failing to qualify for the playoffs. It will be interesting to see how they perform this upcoming season with new talents on the roster.

