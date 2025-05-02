  • home icon
  "Zack Martin 2.0": Cowboys fans have their say after Tyler Booker signs $22,500,000 rookie deal

"Zack Martin 2.0": Cowboys fans have their say after Tyler Booker signs $22,500,000 rookie deal

By Sanu Abraham
Modified May 02, 2025 17:15 GMT
2025 NFL Draft Portraits - Source: Getty
2025 NFL Draft Portraits - Source: Getty

Cowboys fans had mixed reactions on X/Twitter after Alabama guard Tyler Booker inked his rookie contract worth $22.52 million. This includes a surprising $13 million signing bonus.

The Cowboys announced the signing before rookie minicamp kicked off Friday at The Star in Frisco. This early contract agreement marks a shift in Dallas' typically drawn-out negotiation process, especially for high draft picks.

Booker was selected to give Dallas an immediate starter at right guard following Zack Martin's retirement. As a first-team All-American and two-time All-SEC selection, Booker arrives with significant expectations to fill the massive void left by the eight-time All-Pro.

Fan reactions ranged from excitement to skepticism.

One supporter wrote: "Zack Martin 2.0."
Another fan wrote "Booker in the mix early for the Cowboys."
Another fan added:"Nice. Usually Stephen liked to negotiate with air for a while. The last couple of years has been better."

However. The $13 million signing bonus raised eyebrows among Cowboys fans:

"$13 million signing bonus? Is Jerry Jones okay?" one fan questioned.
Another fan wrote: "Um okay."
One fan wrote:"Holy overpay."

Cowboys coaching staff excited about Tyler Booker's potential as immediate starter

NFL: NFL Draft - Source: Imagn
NFL: NFL Draft - Source: Imagn

The rookie guard arrived at The Star on Thursday ahead of the team's weekend minicamp. He expressed enthusiasm about working with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer and the revamped coaching staff.

"They're a very passionate group, they're very intense, and that's what I like. I like being in environments where people care about football just as much as I do," Booker told DallasCowboys.com. "I'm very excited to get on the field and work with them for real now."

After the draft, Schottenheimer said:

"When we looked at him, we felt he's an immediate starter—a guy who's going to play for a long time at a very high level."
This praise likely stems from pre-draft evaluations where, according to sources, the Cowboys front office compared Booker's grades to Zack Martin's from 2014.

The signing represents a significant philosophical shift for Dallas. They dealt with Martin's contract holdout in 2023, when the veteran sought compensation more in line with top guards earning $20 million annually. But now the Cowboys have preemptively invested heavily in their offensive line future.

