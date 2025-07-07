Jets' Breece Hall makes his demands ahead of EA's release of College Football 26

New York Jets running back Breece Hall couldn't make it to ESPN's list of top 10 RBs this year despite ranking second in last year's edition of the list. But the 24-year-old doesn't seem too bothered about the slide. He appears to be more interested in EA's upcoming College Football 26 release.

Ad

On Monday, Breece Hall posted on X:

“Man can somebody get me a CFB code.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The new EA Sports College Football 26 officially launches on July 10. It marks the return of a beloved NCAA franchise, which is rightfully generating a lot of buzz among fans. Even pro players are excited for the game.

The new game drops with real names and likenesses to actual college football players. Hall and the Jets aren’t scheduled to report to training camp until later this month. So he will have some time to get accustomed to the game before work for the new season begins.

Ad

In college football, Hall was a two-time All-American at the University of Iowa and was twice named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. In two of his three years with the Cyclones, he rushed for over 1,400 yards, which could have improved further if he didn't forego his final year of college eligibility for the NFL draft.

He was selected in the second round of the 2022 draft by the New York Jets. In 2024, Hall started 16 games for the Jets, averaging 4.2 yards per carry and 876 yards altogether on the ground.

Ad

Hall’s status as a top running back is declining

While he’s been very productive in the NFL when healthy, Breece Hall’s ranking as a top running back has diminished, as mentioned earlier as well.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler has him out of the top 10 best RBs ahead of the 2025 campaign, with the 24-year-old merely getting an honourable mention on the list.

Ad

“He's been one of the best in the league at points. I just haven't felt the same way recently. I know the injuries have been an issue,” an NFL coordinator said recently.

Meanwhile, a veteran AFC executive had this to say about Breece Hall:

“That's not all his fault. He was in a bad offense. Still has good lower-body balance and home run juice.”

Ahead of the 2024 season, Hall was the #1 RB in the under-25 category on that ESPN list. He would be looking to get back there next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Lefevre Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.



Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.



His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.



When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.