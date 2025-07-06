“Coaches were not overly thrilled” - Caleb Williams faces scrutiny over 'accountability' after QB's admission about film study upset Matt Eberflus

Caleb Williams is no stranger to scrutiny. The Chicago Bears quarterback finds himself at the center of another critical narrative as the team prepares for the 2025 NFL season.

During his rookie year, Williams drew internal criticism, not for his arm talent or athleticism, but for his independent film study habits.

During a SportsCenter appearance on Sunday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said some members of the Bears' former coaching staff were taken aback by this.

"Yeah, so football maturity is going to be a big theme for him leaguewide," Fowler said (Timestamp: 0:29). "Talking to other teams, they’re watching it closely because the ability is massive, but how does he comport himself on the field?

"The Bears have already been working with him on body language, how you're handling yourself in the huddle, on the sidelines when a play doesn't go right. And the word out of Chicago is he's handled himself well there.

"Now, some of the previous Bears coaches were not overly thrilled. I was told that he made public that he's watching film by himself. They felt like he could have handled that a little better from an accountability standpoint."

The report highlighted leadership development issues that emerged throughout the quarterback's first NFL campaign under Matt Eberflus.

Caleb Williams stood firm on individual preparation philosophy

NFL: Chicago Bears Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Caleb Williams, for his part, has made no secret of his preference for autonomy. In American Kings, a new biography by Seth Wickersham released in May, the quarterback was quoted as telling his father that he watches film on his terms.

"No one tells me what to watch. I just turn it on," Williams told his father, according to the book's account.

Meanwhile, the Bears cleaned house after a disappointing 5-12 season, replacing both coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Enter Ben Johnson, the mind behind Detroit’s recent offensive resurgence. His arrival has already made an impression on Williams, who is reportedly responding well to Johnson’s approach.

That dynamic could be the key to unlocking the next stage in Caleb Williams’ growth. While his rookie stats were impressive (3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns to 6 interceptions and nearly 500 rushing yards), they were masked by protection issues. Chicago’s offensive line surrendered a staggering 68 sacks last season, stalling drives and increasing injury risk.

To address that, the Bears made key offseason additions up front, signing veterans Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson in free agency.

A recent projection from Pro Football Focus rated Caleb Williams' floor as “bust-level,” the only second-year quarterback given that designation. His ceiling? Jordan Love.

