"This offseason is intense": Bears insider weighs in on Caleb Williams' chemistry with new HC Ben Johnson

Ben Johnson is preparing for his first season as the head coach of the Chicago Bears. The front office and fans are expecting significant improvement on last year's 5-12 campaign, and the development of sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams is key.

An important factor in that is his relationship with the new HC, and Bears insider Courtney Cronin touched on that on Friday. She revealed that the QB wants his HC to push him to his limits. Cronin also stated that Williams is a very coachable player, and that stood out to Ben Johnson.

Speaking on ESPN's "Get Up," Cronin said:

"The word I would use to describe this offseason is intense... It's all about correcting the small things on the fly, which Caleb Williams was pleading for last year. He said, ‘Coach me harder.' He got what he wished for.

"Correcting [small issues] has become so routine for Caleb Williams, who's a really coachable player. That's what's stood out to Ben Johnson so far about the relationship that he's building. Certainly, your play-caller is going to be spending a lot of time with your quarterback, but there's a lot of intentionality with the specific one-on-one time that those two have together."

Bears QB Caleb Williams on new HC Ben Johnson

Caleb Williams is set to enter his second season with the Chicago Bears. After a decent rookie season, the QB is looking to push his game to a higher level and deliver the Bears their first playoff win since the 2010 campaign.

At the Fanatics Fest last month, Williams opened up about Ben Johnson and his style of coaching:

"Yeah, I don't want to give you too many details or insight on Ben Johnson. Ben Johnson is great, and it's not just Ben Johnson. We have a young staff/old staff.

"We have a bunch of experience, a bunch of new energy provided from the coaches and players and things like that. … He uses some choice words every day towards me. He's tough, and I love him. He's awesome. It's been great being around him. We hang out in his office, and we just have lunch sometimes, things like that."

It'll be interesting to see how far the new HC takes the Bears in the upcoming season.

