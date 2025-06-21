"He’s tough" - Caleb Williams gives rare insight on Bears coach Ben Johnson while envisioning long-term stay in Chicago

Caleb Williams is preparing for his second season in the NFL. The Chicago Bears quarterback was the consensus QB1 in the 2024 NFL draft, and he performed admirably in his rookie season despite the Bears failing to end their playoff drought.

Sensing the importance of capitalizing on their exciting crop of players, the Bears hired former Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson to be their new head coach. Johnson is highly acclaimed for his creative play calling and penchant for improving quarterbacks.

While speaking at Fanatics Fest New York City, Williams talked about his new coach. Williams said,

"Yeah, I don't want to give you too many details or insight on Ben Johnson. Ben Johnson is great, and it's not just Ben Johnson. We have a young staff/old staff."

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner continued,

"We have a bunch of experience, a bunch of new energy provided from the coaches and players and things like that. … He uses some choice words every day towards me. He's tough, and I love him. He's awesome. It's been great being around him. We hang out in his office, and we just have lunch sometimes, things like that."

Speaking on his future in Chicago, Williams said,

"We just are building this bonding relationship to be able to last a while. So I know Bears fans, you know that's ... it's year after year, typically or every year with the Bears, coaches and quarterbacks specifically are in and out. And our goal is to be here for a while."

The Chicago Bears have invested heavily in surrounding Caleb Williams with an improved roster. They drafted Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III to improve the offense. Also, the franchise added Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson and Drew Dalmanto their offensive line via free agency.

That, coupled with the presence of Ben Johnson on the sidelines, should be beneficial to Williams’ development as a playoff-caliber shot caller. The Bears are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

What's next for Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson?

Caleb Williams has been elite at every level in his football career. Williams thrived at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C, and with the Oklahoma Sooners and the USC Trojans. The Chicago Bears easily chose him with the first pick of the 2024 draft.

However, Williams’ rookie year saw him struggle with the breakneck speed of professional pass rushers. The USC Trojans product suffered a league-high 68 sacks in just 17 games. Williams will hope for a better season in 2025 as he aims to contend for the major honors.

Johnson has worked in the NFL since 2012, and he's now set for his first head coaching gig. The former Detroit Lions OC was the most coveted coach in the 2025 hiring cycle, and he chose the Chicago Bears.

Ben Johnson will look to implement his offensive principles in Chicago and get the best out of Williams. His head coaching career starts with a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.

