Caleb Williams being monitored leaguewide as Bears QB embraces "Ben Johnson's hard aggressive coaching": Insider

Caleb Williams didn't have the best start to his NFL career. The Chicago Bears drafted the 2022 Heisman winner with the first pick last year, but Williams could only muster a 5-12 under coach Matt Eberflus. Furthermore, reports emerged about Eberflus' mishandling of the quarterback during his rookie campaign.
In January, the Bears brought in Ben Johnson and Matt Eberflus' replacement. That has led to fans hoping for a turnaround in the franchise' fortunes with Caleb Williams as their starting quarterback.
On Monday, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, on SportsCenter, talked about Williams' upcoming season under Ben Johnson and also highlighted how the quarterback's improved maturity is being monitored league-wide.
"Yeah, so football maturity is going to be a big theme for his leaguewide," Fowler said (0:25). "The Bears have already been working with him on, you know, body language, how you're handling yourself in the huddle, on the sidelines when a play doesn't go right.
"And the word out of Chicago is he's handled himself well there. ... So those are all things people are watching, but word is this offseason he's been great, really taken to Ben Johnson's hard aggressive coaching."
In the biography called 'American Kings,' written by Seth Wickersham, Caleb Williams talked about his struggles during his rookie campaign with the Bears. He also opened up to his father about watching films independently and preparing for games by himself with no external help.
Ex-NFL star Brian Urlacher believes Caleb Williams was set for failure during debut season with the Bears
Last month, former NFL star Brian Urlacher, on Johnny Manziel's Glory Daze podcast, talked about Williams' NFL debut with the Bears last season.
He said that the quarterback has what it takes to become the Rookie of the Year, but poor coaching decisions and a weak offensive line led to his downfall and the team garnering just five wins.
"I love Caleb," Urlacher said. "I think he's going to be really good. You know, I think if you put him in a different position, a different situation last year, I think he could have been Rookie of the Year.
"You know what Kingsbury did with Jayden Daniels in Washington and what Bo Nix did out with Sean Payton in Denver. So maybe a different situation."
Caleb Williams recorded 3,541 yards and 20 TDs passing during his NFL debut. However, he was also sacked 68 times, becoming the most sacked quarterback of the season. Will things be different for him this year under Ben Johnson?
