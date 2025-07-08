"It runs deep in my family": Maxx Crosby opens up on "hardest battle" as Raiders DE celebrate 5 years of sobriety

Maxx Crosby has established himself as one of the finest defensive players in the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders' defensive end has also been battling alcoholism and recently opened up about his sobriety.

In an interview with Summerlin-based magazine The Town that was released on Monday, Crosby said he had been sober for the past five years.

"I just celebrated my fifth year," Crosby said. "And it has been an incredible journey so far. It’s nothing short of a blessing, but I look at it as an opportunity as well, to give back and to help kids going through what I went through. I was a teenager and a young adult, dealing with my addiction, and nobody knew what I was going through. It’s a disease.

"Unfortunately, it’s something that runs deep in my family, and I knew since the day I took my first drink, I was obsessed and in love with it. That has been one of the hardest battles, but it’s also been one of the most freeing things on the planet, because I know I have the willpower to be sober in a city like Las Vegas."

Crosby added that giving back and helping kids helps him with his sobriety.

Crosby has been open about his alcohol addiction. The DE discussed his insecurities and how the pressure of playing in the NFL led to alcohol use, before he eventually realized he needed help. He also spent time in rehab during the 2020 offseason.

On March 11, Crosby tweeted about being sober for the past five years. He plans to continue his sobriety for the betterment of his health.

Patrick Mahomes gives props to Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby - Source: Getty

Ever since choosing sobriety, Maxx Crosby has developed into one of the best DEs in the NFL. He has earned Pro Bowl honors in each of the past four seasons with the Raiders.

On June 30, Crosby declared himself the best pass rusher in the world and that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback.

In his appearance on the Up and Adams Show on Monday, Mahomes gave props to Crosby after his bold proclamations.

"I think he's sacked me the most out of anyone I've ever played against," Mahomes said. "To me, he's the best pass rusher that I've played against. ... He gives you the effort, he has the moves and he has the skill. I think it's hard to have all three of those and do it year in and year out."

This upcoming season, Maxx Crosby and the Raiders will face Mahomes' Chiefs in Week 7 and again in Week 18.

