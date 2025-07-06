The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round pick from the Miami Dolphins in a blockbuster trade on Monday. In exchange, they sent safety Minkah Fitzpatrick along with a 2027 fifth-round draft pick.

On Sunday, just six days after adding Ramsey to his Pittsburgh roster, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin explained his decision to land the cornerback, who is also expected to be used as a safety.

"He’s long, he’s fast, he’s combative,” Tomlin said of Ramsey via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "His above-the-neck game and feel for the passing game is excellent. He’s physical. People often forget that this guy was probably the best safety prospect in the draft, as well, when he came out, and that just speaks to his talent level and how immense it is."

Ramsey had a three-year, $72.1 million extension deal with the Dolphins in September. However, the two parties agreed to part ways this offseason and were looking for a trade partner.

According to reports, the Dolphins will pay Ramsey $3 million in addition to the $4 million they paid him earlier this year. Meanwhile, the Steelers will pick up the remainder of the cornerback's $26.6 million salary for the 2025 season.

Terron Armstead offers insight on Jalen Ramsey's move to the Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Jalen Ramsey - Source: Getty

On Monday, Jalen Ramsey's former Dolphins teammate, Terron Armstead, appeared on the "Nightcap" show and explained why the cornerback could be a success as a safety for the Steelers.

"I believe, with the Steelers' cornerback situation," Armstead said. "Because they just signed Darius Slay, they got Joey Porter Jr. on the other side, I believe they see Jalen Ramsey, who's an incredible corner, but even more so, he's an incredible athlete and he's smart. He's instinctive. His pursuit is crazy. His ball skill is crazy. I think he's going to safety."

Ramsey has racked up 534 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 108 passes defended, 24 interceptions, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries across nine years in the league.

Additionally, he is a six-time Pro Bowler and a three-time First-team All-Pro. Ramsey also played a pivotal role for the LA Rams when they won the Super Bowl in 2022.

