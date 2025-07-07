Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia reveals young family member's death in catastrophic Texas floods

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia, has confirmed the heartbreaking loss of a young family member in the catastrophic Texas floods that devastated Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp near the Guadalupe River.

Tavia revealed that Janie Hunt, a young cousin, was among the campers who tragically died when floodwaters surged through the camp.

The flooding, caused by a month’s worth of rain falling in minutes, led to the Guadalupe River rising over 30 feet, destroying cabins and sweeping away dozens.

Beloved camp director Richard “Dick” Eastland, 70, also died while trying to save campers.

“Our hearts are broken by the devastation from the floods in Wimberley and the tragic loss of so many lives — including a precious little Hunt cousin, along with several friends’ little girls,” she wrote on Instagram.

She also shared her spiritual struggle, asking how one trusts a good and powerful God in the face of such tragedy.

At least 69 lives have been lost, including 21 children, with 27 girls still missing from Camp Mystic.

Families have traveled to Kerrville to provide DNA samples as search efforts continue.

The catastrophic Texas floods of July 2025 were triggered by a perfect storm of meteorological and geographic factors, especially in the vulnerable Hill Country region.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Barry pumped near-record moisture into Central Texas after making landfall in Mexico on June 29. A mid-level atmospheric disturbance collided with this moisture, sparking clusters of slow-moving thunderstorms that dumped up to 20 inches of rain in some areas.

Cowboys, NFL, and Texans contributed to support victims of Texas Hill Country floods

The Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and the NFL Foundation have contributed a combined $1.5 million to support communities devastated by the Texas Hill Country floods.

Cowboys: $500,000

Texans: $500,000

NFL Foundation: $500,000

These donations are being directed toward The Salvation Army and other relief organizations to provide immediate aid, long-term recovery, and trauma counseling.

