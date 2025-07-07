Isaiah Rodgers poised for fresh start with Vikings after Super Bowl victory with Eagles

Minnesota Vikings' cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is set to start a new chapter in his career in the 2025 NFL season. The four-season veteran will defend his third team in the league after a three-year stint with the Indianapolis Colts and a lone season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ad

Coming off a Super Bowl win, Rodgers is expected to elevate the Vikings' level. The cornerback is eager for the new season, as Minnesota looks to build on last year's 14-3 record.

On Saturday, Rodgers expressed his desire on X to start playing as soon as possible.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Can we start the season already," he questioned.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After missing the 2023 season for violating the league's gambling policy, Rodgers joined the Philadelphia Eagles. He played 15 games under Nick Sirianni and Vic Fangio, posting 26 tackles, four passes defended and one forced fumble.

He was part of the defense that dominated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, recording one of the four passes the Eagles defended in that matchup.

The start of his Minnesota stint turned a lot of heads. Isaiah Rodgers spent a vacation in Jamaica with his partner Genie Gabriell before flying to Minnesota. His flight wasn't the most pleasant, as he complained about having to use a COVID mask to fight off the smell coming off the plane's toilet.

Ad

"Aye man Yall stop waiting till yall get on the plane to do number 2 . First class cost tooo much go be suffering by this bathroom . I need a Covid mask again," Rodgers tweeted.

Isaiah Rodgers will face the Eagles in Week 7

After his successful tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles, Isaiah Rodgers is poised to help the Minnesota Vikings rise to the top of the NFL. The NFC North team added a valuable piece to its defense, but the journey to the championship won't be easy.

Ad

They will clash against the Eagles in Week 7, which drew a response from Rodgers on his Instagram stories.

"See yall soon," he captioned the post.

This will be the first matchup between these teams since 2023. The last time they clashed, the Eagles secured a close 34-28 win at Lincoln Financial Field following D'Andre Swift's 175 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Rodgers' presence adds another layer of flavor to the matchup between two of the best teams in the NFC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More