Isaiah Rodgers sends 3-word message as NFL confirms Eagles vs. Vikings in Week 7

Isaiah Rodgers had a three-word reaction to the Minnesota Vikings' matchup against his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles. After spending three years with the Indianapolis Colts, he played for Philadelphia in 2024, winning Super Bowl LIX with the NFC North squad.

Hours before they revealed their 2025 schedule, some Eagles matchups were leaked. Besides the season opener against divisional rivals Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles' Week 7 duel against the Vikings was also revealed before the official confirmation.

Veteran cornerback Isaiah Rodgers reacted to the report with an Instagram story, adding a three-word message to hype up a matchup between two of the best teams in the NFC in 2024.

"See yall soon," he captioned the post.

Credit: IG/isaiahrodgers

Rodgers played 15 games with the Eagles last season, posting 26 tackles and one forced fumble for the Birds.

This will be the first matchup between the Eagles and Vikings since 2023. The NFC East franchise won that game 34-28 at home behind a remarkable performance from D'Andre Swift. The running back carried the ball 28 times and racked up 175 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Despite Kirk Cousins' four-touchdown night, the Eagles held onto a win to improve to 2-0 at the start of that season.

The Eagles are coming off a Super Bowl win, while the Vikings couldn't make it past the LA Rams in the wild-card round of the 2024 postseason despite a 14-3 record with Sam Darnold leading the way.

Isaiah Rodgers has had a busy offseason after signing with Vikings

Following a one-year tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles, Isaiah Rodgers joined the Minnesota Vikings to add more quality to a secondary that is already difficult for opposing teams.

Upon his arrival in Minnesota, he made financial moves that caught a lot of attention. In March, he showed off a brand-new black $100,000 Cadillac Escalade on social media.

On Sunday, he treated his wife, Genie Gabrielle, with luxurious gifts, including a red cleo metallic faux, signature black and bright pink leather sandals from Rene Caovilla to celebrate Mother's Day.

Rodgers tasted the glory with the Eagles and is now set to help the Vikings challenge for the title.

