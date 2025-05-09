  • home icon
  Vikings CB Isaiah Rodgers splurges on luxury Rene Caovilla stilettos for wife Genie Gabrielle

Vikings CB Isaiah Rodgers splurges on luxury Rene Caovilla stilettos for wife Genie Gabrielle

By Shanu Singh
Modified May 09, 2025 12:26 GMT
Isaiah Rodgers splurges on luxury Rene Caovilla stilettos for wife Genie Gabrielle (Image Credit: Gabrielle/IG)
Mother's Day is almost around the corner, and Minnesota Vikings star Isaiah Rodgers has already begun to spoil his wife, Genie Gabrielle, with luxurious gifts. On Thursday, Rodgers updated her Instagram story with a clip in which the cornerback showed off the pre-Mother's Day gift he bought for Genie.

The Vikings' cornerback gifted a red cleo metallic faux, signature black and bright pink leather sandals from Rene Caovilla. In addition to showing off the luxurious gift, Isaiah Rodgers shared a five-word message for his wife, which read:

"Mother's Day Weekend For Wifey."

Hours later, Gabrielle reshared Rodgers' IG story and shared her candid reaction to the cornerback's gifts. Genie wrote:

"Mothers Day starting off so good. Thanks daddy."
Isaiah Rodgers splurges on luxury Rene Caovilla stilettos for wife Genie Gabrielle (Image Credit: Rodgers/Gabrielle/IG)
Isaiah Rodgers' wife Genie shared a glimpse into daughter's first day at Gymnastics class

On Friday, Genie Gabrielle posted an adorable moment of her daughter Maliyah on her Instagram story. It featured a clip of Maliyah showing off her cute white & yellow shaded outfit, which she adorned for her first-ever gymnastics class. Maliyah can also be seen showing her adorable dance moves while her mom, Genie, records her, before dropping her off at a gymnastics session.

"First gymnastics class," Genie captioned the IG story.
Isaiah Rodgers&#039; wife Genie shared a glimpse into daughter&#039;s first day at Gymnastics class (Image Credit: /Gabrielle/IG)
In July 2022, Genie announced being pregnant with Rodgers' second child. The same year, in September, Genie shared an IG post to reveal giving a healthy birth to her daughter, Maliyah Grace Rodgers. Welcoming Maliyah home, Genie wrote:

"To my little blessing, Thank you. I promise to be a great mommy to you and show you that you can do anything in this world no matter what obstacle comes at you."
Apart from Maliyah, Isaiah Rodgers and his wife Genie are parents to son Isaiah Jr. Genie and Rodgers didn't publicly share about Isaiah Jr.'s birth.

As for Isaiah Rodgers, the cornerback stayed with the Philadelphia Eagles for the 2023 and 2024 NFL seasons. After winning Super Bowl LIX, Rodgers joined the Minnesota Vikings on a two-year contract worth $15 million.

