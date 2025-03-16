Isaiah Rodgers splurges $100,000 on brand-new Cadillac Escalade after signing with Vikings

Isaiah Rodgers is now a Minnesota Viking, having signed up to replace Stephon Gilmore beside Byron Murphy for two years and $15 million. And in commemoration, he has bought himself a huge luxury car.

On Friday, the cornerback took to his Instagram Stories to reveal his brand-new black $100,000 Cadillac Escalade:

"New Rodgers Family car"

Isaiah Rodgers reveans his new Cadillac Escalade

Once notorious for a 2023 gambling scandal that led to his NFL suspension and release from the Indianapolis Colts, Rodgers returned in 2024 with the Philadelphia Eagles, making two starts in place of Darius Slay. However, his biggest highlights involved Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams.

In Week 12, he forced a fumble that was recovered by Nakobe Dean. Then in the Divisional Round, he recovered a fumble and returned it 40 yards to the opposing 10, which led to a field goal.

He had a pass deflection in the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Examining how Isaiah Rodgers will fit into the Vikings' defense

Now that Isiah Rodgers is wearing purple and gold, will he be a great fit under Brian Flores? Tyler Forness, the Vikings' team correspondent for A to Z Sports, concurs with that notion.

Despite a lack of size (5'10", 170 lbs.), he has played primarily on the outside (1,290 snaps outside vs. 49 in the slot). His size has also not stopped him from being a tackling threat, especially in run defense, as evidenced by his forced fumble on Kyren Williams.

Forness continues that, given his experiences with other teams' schemes, like coverage, he can also excel in coverage. This fits in with traits that Flores has wanted from his cornerbacks:

"short, feisty and aggressive at the catch point."

And the stats show it. According to Pro Football Focus, Rodgers has missed only 15 tackles in 1,436 snaps; and he allowed only half of the targets against him (18/36) for 200 yards and two touchdowns. He also batted down six of those targets for a 16.67% rate.

The last thing mentioned is patience. While not perfect, he has been able to show a willingness to bait receivers into moving first, allowing him to adjust. For instance here is a clip of him covering the Cleveland Browns' Jerry Jeudy:

