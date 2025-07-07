"I do not value Jonnu Smith": Nick Wright raises questions about Pro Bowl TE's fit in Steelers offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired tight end Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins as part of a trade last week. However, there have been questions on how the TE will adapt to the Steelers' offensive system.

Ad

On Monday, analyst Nick Wright gave his two cents on Smith.

"I do not value Jonnu Smith the way, maybe, you guys do," Wright said on FS1's "First Things First. "I think that Jonnu is a replaceable player. ... His production was not because, all of a sudden, he got much better as a player.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He got more opportunities in Miami, given their injuries at the receiver position and what they were dealing with at quarterback during the year, due to when Tua (Tagovailoa) got knocked out. And I just feel like guys like Jonnu are not needle movers on offense. ... I don't understand a lot of what the Steelers have done this offseason. A lot of it does not make sense."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

First Things First @FTFonFS1 LINK “I guess I do not value Jonnu Smith maybe the way you guys do. I think that Jonnu Smith is a replaceable player.” @getnickwright says he doesn’t understand a lot of what the Steelers have done this offseason:

Ad

Smith had the best season of his NFL career with the Dolphins in 2024. He recorded career-highs of 884 yards and eight touchdowns on 88 receptions, earning his first Pro Bowl selection. However, the Dolphins finished with an 8-9 record and failed to make the playoffs.

According to Spotrac, Smith will receive a one-year, $12 million contract as part of his deal with the Steelers.

Jonnu Smith will serve as another offensive weapon for Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers in the 2025 season

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers TE Jonnu Smith - Source: Imagn

Many have raised concerns about the Steelers' offensive options after they signed veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers last month. However, with Jonnu Smith, the Steelers get an experienced tight end who has proven that he can put up big numbers and come up with clutch plays.

Ad

Smith is expected to serve as another offensive weapon for Rodgers in the 2025 season.

Rodgers has hinted that the upcoming season could be his last in the NFL. The four-time MVP will want to win another Super Bowl, and Smith might have to play an important role for the Steelers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.