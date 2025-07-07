“They got all my jewelry” - Joe Burrow in disbelief over $300,000 burglary during Bengals 2024 season on Netflix "Quarterback" series

Joe Burrow was one of several NFL stars, along with Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, whose homes were robbed while they were out of town or playing a game.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback shared more details of the incident in the Netflix docu-series "Quarterback," which premieres on Tuesday.

Season 2 of the show will follow the Bengals playmaker, along with Atlanta Falcons' Kirk Cousins and Detroit Lions' Jared Goff.

Sports Illustrated's Jay Morrison shared on Monday that Episode 5 of the series shows Burrow at his house ahead of his Monday Night Matchup on Dec. 9, the day everything happened.

Burrow led the Bengals to a 27-20 win at AT&T Stadium behind 33 completions on 44 pass attempts, 369 yards and three touchdowns. Once the game ended, he received the terrible news on his phone.

“Of f***ing course this happened to me right now,” Burrow said upon learning about the news. “When you’re on Cloud 9, something’s gonna bring you right back down. That just felt like the kind of year that it was.”

The former No. 1 pick shared his point of view, lamenting that he was in the middle of such a bad situation.

“I just get uncomfortable,” he said. “My life is very public. That comes with the job, but there are certain parts of your life that are yours. Your house is one of those.

“When that gets violated, people find out where you live, all these different things.”

Additionally, he shared details of what the thieves stole and what he didn't like about the situation.

“They got all my jewelry,” Burrow added. “But they could’ve stolen way worse things than that. I’m not trippin’. It was expensive, but all of it was insured.

“The only part I’m upset about is all of my business is out there. I’ve got news vans camped out by the house. It sucks.”

What happened to Joe Burrow's house burglars?

A month after Joe Burrow's home was burglarized, four Chilean nationals were arrested in an apparent connection with the robbery. On Jan. 10, a special agent spotted suspicious luggage being carried into a vehicle outside a hotel in Fairborn, Ohio.

Alexander Chavez, Bastian Morales, Jordan Sanchez and Sergio Cabello were put under arrest before it was confirmed they were in the country illegally. An old LSU shirt and a Bengals hat were found in the car, believed to have been stolen from Joe Burrow's house.

It was a negative experience for Burrow and fans will have the chance to learn more about it soon.

