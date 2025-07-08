Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld sparkles in couture look at Paris Fashion Week

Josh Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld, made her first major public appearance at the Paris Fashion Week on Monday since her wedding in May. While Allen is on a break before resuming his training camp duties with the Buffalo Bills, Steinfeld jetted to Paris, where paparazzi captured her in a stylish outfit at the Tamara Ralph Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Steinfeld donned a sheer silver metallic lace gown that featured two bold cutouts above her chest and near her midriff area. The gown also had three black velvet bows at the hollow of Steinfeld's neck, center and torso. The bottom of the dress had a center slit that hit her mid-thigh.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The actress also showed off her wedding ring on her left hand. She completed her look with a slicked-back bun, diamond stud earrings, a black purse and matching black pointed heels.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld shared wedding photos on Instagram

Josh Allen (L) and Hailee Steinfeld - Source: Getty

On June 18, Josh Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld, shared some pictures from their wedding on Instagram.

Ad

"HUSBAND !" Steinfeld captioned the IG post.

Ad

Allen and Steinfeld married in Santa Barbara, California, on May 31. Last week, Steinfeld was spotted out in California with Allen, enjoying time at a beach over the Fourth of July holiday. She even shared photos of herself on her Instagram story in an orange bikini, flashing her wedding ring.

After an eventful few months, Steinfield's husband, Allen, will need to turn his focus to the 2025 NFL season.

Allen did not attend the Bills' OTAs due to his wedding, but he was at the mandatory minicamp last month. The QB also discussed his marriage to Steinfeld in one of the interviews.

Ad

Allen won the MVP award last season for recording 3,731 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, six interceptions and 12 rushing TDs. The quarterback led the Bills to the AFC championship game, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nonetheless, Allen, who has won the AFC East titles with the Bills, will be aiming to make history and win the team its first Super Bowl next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.