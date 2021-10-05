What did Bill Belichick have to say to Tom Brady after Buccaneers win?

After a hard-fought battle between the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the cold rain in Foxborough, Massachusetts, quarterback Tom Brady met his former coaches and teammates at midfield.

One of the first that greeted him was former head coach Bill Belichick, who had a short interaction with Brady. The two quickly embraced and Belichick walked away, leaving Brady to meet with former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and others for a few minutes.

Although it seemed like there was no love lost between Brady and Belichick, that wasn't their only meeting on Sunday night.

What did Tom Brady and Bill Belichick talk about on Sunday?

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was seen walking toward the Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker room after the game in which his team lost 19-17. He and Tom Brady spoke for about 20 minutes behind closed doors, just the two of them. Both Belichick and Brady were then seen leaving the Buccaneers locker room.

When asked about their meeting by the media during his post-game press conference, Tom Brady refused to delve into details. He did say that there were conversations he had that he wanted to remain private.

When asked about their meeting by the media during his post-game press conference, Tom Brady refused to delve into details about the conversation. He said that there were conversations he had that he wanted to remain private, and that "so much is made of our relationship" and "nothing is really accurate that I ever see."

Brady also then went on to say that there are a lot of stories about him and Belichick's relationship that aren't true.

In the weeks leading up to Brady's highly-covered return to New England, there have been multiple reports that Brady and Belichick didn't get along. There were also reports that Belichick refused to meet Tom Brady after the quarterback signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There were also reports that Brady felt uncomfortable about the comments that Bill Belichick had made upon his departure from New England.

So, could Tom Brady be saying that all of those reports and books that were written about the Patriots team are false? That remains unclear because getting an answer from Tom Brady or Bill Belichick is never clear-cut.

When Belichick was asked about Tom Brady, he answered in his signature way that he was tired of talking about his former quarterback and that he wanted to move on.

Whether the two will meet again on the field in the future remains unclear, as retirement looms large for both the quarterback and the coach.

