"No time for Mike DeWine's theatrics & fence riding" - Riley Gaines reacts to Ohio governor's statement on HB 68 override

Riley Gaines has criticized Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's recent actions following his veto of House Bill 68.

This criticism comes in the wake of reports suggesting that Gov. DeWine received donations from organizations advocating for transgender medical care, leading Gaines to question the influence of these donations on his decision-making.

Gov. DeWine vetoes transgender bills

In what appears to be a response to the backlash from vetoing House Bill 68 and the surrounding reports, Gov. DeWine issued a press statement outlining his approach to the issue. He pledged to resolve House Bill 68's concerns through administrative rules, which he feels will be more likely to survive judicial review.

Gov. DeWine asserted his agreement with the legislature on prohibiting surgeries for those under 18, called for comprehensive data collection on individuals receiving transgender care, and expressed concern about clinics offering inadequate or ideologically-driven treatments.

House Oversight Committee Holds Hearing Examining Female Athletics And Title IX

“I adamantly agree with the General Assembly that no surgery of this kind should ever be performed on those under the age of 18. I am directing our agencies to draft rules to ban this practice in Ohio."

"I share with the legislature their concerns that there is neither comprehensive data regarding persons who receive this care nor independent analysis of any such data. I am today directing our agencies to immediately draft rules to require reporting to the relevant agencies and to report this data to the General Assembly and the public every six months.”

However, Riley Gaines seems unimpressed with Governor Mike DeWine's statement. On her social media account, Gaines shared an image copy of the press release and voiced her dissatisfaction.

She argues that the proposed actions in the press release essentially mirror the intentions of House Bill 68, which Governor Mike DeWine vetoed. Riley Gaines' call for an override of the veto reflects her view that decisive action is needed, rather than what she sees as the governor's equivocation and delay.

"After Gov. DeWine experienced severe backlash for vetoing HB 68, he released a statement saying no surgery of such kind should be performed in Ohio, and drafts will be made to ban such practice. Which is exactly what HB 68 would have done... No time for DeWine's theatrics and fence riding. Override the veto."

“Olbermann needs to be institutionalized asap” - Riley Gaines responds to Joe Rogan's commentary on JRE Podcast

Riley Gaines testifies during a House Oversight Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services

Riley Gaines recently responded to comments made by Joe Rogan on his podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience." In episode #2081, featuring guest Tony Hinchcliffe, Rogan discussed Gaines and her viral response to Keith Olbermann's disparaging remarks about her athletic accomplishments.

Rogan mentioned Olbermann's words, claiming Riley Gaines wasn`t an accomplished athlete. He said:

"Keith Olbermann said some ridiculous sh*t about she doesn't have any athletic accomplishments, and so she makes a video in response showing all the awards that she's won. She's like a serious f*cking accomplished athlete. She's an amazing athlete. But for this insane f*ck to say this...you got to see the video because it's pretty amazing."

Taking to her social media, Gaines didn't hold back in her reply to both Olbermann and Rogan. Gaines reacted to Olbermann's glory days as an ESPN sports analyst and yet loses his job. She referred to the inconsistency in Olbermann`s career and called for him to be "institutionalized".

She wrote:

"Olbermann needs to be institutionalized asap & btw @joerogan, I didn't get beat by the 6'4" man posing as a woman. We tied. Which is even more embarrassing for him 😂".

