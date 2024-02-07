The most decorated Olympian, Michael Phelps has recently opened up about his friendship with Spanish professional golfer Jon Rahm. Since he retired from competitive Swimming, Phelps has developed a keen interest in golf.

Phelps featured in the Icon Series golf tournament, where he represented the USA team, which competed against the Rest of the World in a 10-hole match-play format. Held at the Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey in 2022, the USA defeated the Rest of the World with a final score of 21.5-11.5.

The retired swimmer recently claimed that he is intensely focusing on his golf game as his fitness routine involves mobility, movements, and power, especially for the sport. He trains with his longtime instructor Keenan Robinson from his swimming career. Phelps is also working on his hip stability and mentioned his love for golf.

Discussing his friendship with Jon Rahm, whom he affectionately calls Rahmbo, Michael Phelps recalled that their first interaction began with the Spaniard asking him a few questions, which evolved into a strong bond between the two.

Rahm, renowned for being No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking for a then-record 60 weeks, is also a former ranked one golfer in the Official World Golf Rankings. Before switching to LIV Golf, he clinched two major championships - the U.S. Open in 2021 and the Masters in 2023.

In an interview (via Golf.com), Phelps revealed that he loved watching Rahm play, and their friendship has now become so close that their kids too know each other.

“Our kids play together. It’s just awesome being around him, watching him,” Phelps stated.

Michael Phelps added that he offered his help and advice to the 2023 Masters champion, elaborating:

“I try to help him as much as I can and give him as many pointers as I can. I’m not competing against him out there, the other boys are. He just basically asks a ton of questions here and there and we pick each other’s brains.”

Last year, Phelps and his wife Nicole Johnson attended the birthday party of Rahm and American professional football tight end Zach Ertz, as both celebrated their special day together, having been born on November 10.

Another NFL star JJ Watt was also present at the party and shared the pictures of the night on his Instagram account.

Michael Phelps and his son Boomer Phelps delivered the game ball at the AFC Championship game

Michael Phelps takes a selfie with fans during the first half of the NCAAF game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the USC Trojans at Mountain America Stadium on September 23, 2023, in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Michael Phelps and his eldest son Boomer Phelps were present at the M&T Bank Stadium to deliver the game ball ahead of the AFC Championship match between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite the Ravens losing the match against the Chiefs by a 10-17 margin, the former swimmer had a great time at the match as he was captured with Ray Lewis and Ed Reed, who previously represented Ravens, and American comedian and podcaster Stavros Halkias.

Phelps shared the pictures on his Instagram account, and captioned the post:

"Not the outcome we wanted…. But this past weekend was filled with memories I’ll never forget !! #fathersontrip"

His hashtag "fathersontrip" implied that Phelps and his son Boomer were spending some quality time together.